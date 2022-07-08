Billy Bob’s Texas: Iconic Fort Worth Venue Begins ‘Big Renovations’

There are must-visit music venues throughout the country. And then there are iconic must-visit music venues throughout the country. Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. Gruene Hall in New Braunfels, Texas. Cain’s Ballroom in Tulsa, Okla. Red Rocks in Denver (close enough to Denver). Bowery Ballroom in NYC. Billy Bob’s Texas in Fort Worth.

Catching a concert at all of the aforementioned venues should be on your bucket list. However, the next time you’re at Billy Bob’s Texas, things will look and sound a little different—in a good way.

Located in the heart of the Fort Worth Stockyards National Historic District, the 100,000-square-foot cattle barn became Billy Bob’s Texas in 1981. Since then, more than 17 million visitors have enjoyed live entertainment and real bull riding at “The World’s Largest Honky Tonk.”



The facility can hold 6,000 rowdy patrons on a given night. And it has hosted thousands of concerts, ranging from from Alan Jackson and George Jones to ZZ Top and Asleep at the Wheel. On Fridays and Saturdays, the venue also features live bull riding. Billy Bob’s has been named the Country Music Club of the Year 10 times by the Academy of Country Music.

Billy Bob’s Renovations

The venerable Forth Worth locale announced some “big” renovations during a press conference on July 5. Updates to Billy Bob’s Texas include removing the two massive stage-front poles in its main showroom. Additional renovations include raising stage-left to the level of the rest of the ceiling. In addition, the venue will feature an advanced audio and visual experience and new digital ticketing improvements.

Texas music mainstays Randy Rogers and Josh Weathers were on hand at the press conference to help announced the upcoming renovations. Randy and Josh began the “ceremonial” construction by smashing glitter-filled guitars against the two poles that will be removed.

The main stage will reopen on July 22 and 23 with the Hold My Beer and Watch This Tour with Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen.

“Can you spot the difference?” noted Billy Bob’s via Twitter. “Today we announced the news of our BIG renovation project happening in our showroom. We’ll be removing the two beams in our showroom to allow optimal viewing of the Main Stage for our guests. Visit billybobstexas.com to see our upcoming shows.”