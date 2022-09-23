Billy Ray Cyrus and Daughter Noah Release First Duet in ‘The Hardest Part’

Billy Ray Cyrus is joining his daughter, Noah, for a brand new duet. “Noah (Stand Still)” is their first track together, and it’s on her debut album The Hardest Part. The track is about being present and surviving difficult times, which both have as Billy Ray Cyrus just went through a divorce. Take a listen to the track below.

Noah is just 22-years-old. She’s been recording professionally since 2016. And she’s had a lot of other collaborations along the way. There was “Again” with XXXTENTACION in 2017, “Mad at You” with Gallant in 2018 and “July” with Leon Bridges in 2019, among others. She collaborated with her sister Miley on 2020’s “I Got So High That I Saw Jesus.” The Hardest Part also includes a collaboration with Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.

The track with Gibbard is called “Every Beginning Ends” and it was inspired by her parents’ split.

“That was such a surreal experience,” she said of the track. “I’ve always been such a huge fan, so it was pretty daunting to get in the room with [Gibbard], but once we got to work, it all came very naturally. We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships and relationships that have lasted forever.”

The entire record seems to be very personal for Noah Cyrus. Ahead of the release, she spoke more about four years of addiction issues that she faced. She developed an addiction to Xanax when she was dating Lil Xan.

“Once I felt that it was possible to silence things out for a second and numb your pain, it was over,” she said.

Billy Ray Cyrus Leaning on Noah in a Difficult Year

It’s been reported that Miley Cyrus had a falling out with her dad during his divorce from her mother. But Noah has remained supportive of their father. Noah is the youngest of the children that Billy Ray Cyrus shares with Tish; Miley is the oldest.

“Neither of them is particularly eager to make amends right now without an apology,” a source told The Sun of Miley and Billy Ray Cyrus. “The rest of the family are hoping it will blow over soon and they will be able to make up, but Billy and Miley are both upset.”

Billy Ray Cyrus has played a limited tour schedule this year. And he seems to be working his way back into television or film. He had one concert scheduled in his home state of Kentucky this summer, but it was canceled due to “doctor’s ordered vocal rest.” He has one more date in Oxford, Ala. on December 2. The television of film project is unclear, but he’s working on it with FIREROSE.