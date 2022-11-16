Billy Ray Cyrus Announces Engagement to Firerose

Country music singer Billy Ray Cyrus shared big news on Wednesday, announcing his engagement to Australian singer Firerose. Speaking with People magazine, Cyrus said he and his new fiancé share a “happy, pure love.”

Per the outlet, Billy Ray Cyrus’s announcement comes after enduring several months of hardship. The “bad” period saw the “Achy Breaky Heart” icon divorce his wife and mother of pop sensation Miley Cyrus Tish in April. He also mourned the death of his mother, Ruth Ann Casto, four months later.

Ahead of their engagement, Firerose spoke about her love for Billy Ray Cyrus’s music—which she found long before they became a couple. “Growing up in Australia,” she previously said, “my love of music was predominant over everything. I’ve know his music since forever.”

Although Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose just recently celebrated their engagement, the two singers actually met quite a long time ago. Cyrus spoke about their first meeting during his interview with People. And he insists his dog Tex is the one that introduced them.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Share Their Love Story

Speaking about his role on the hit Disney Channel series Hannah Montana, and his first introduction to Firerose, Cyrus said, “I loved doing that show. There’s a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he’d take care of his business and we’d stretch and I’d think how much I missed Tennessee. On that given day, Firerose came out of the front door. There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like, ‘This girl’s a star.'”

After saying hi to Tex and Billy Ray Cyrus, the two headed into the studio where the Miley Cyrus’s father introduced his now-fiancé to a number of writers, producers, etc. Fast forward a few years later, and the two became close friends, often working as songwriting partners. Last year, they released their first song together called “New Day.”

Just like their love story, Billy Ray Cyrus’s proposal was also non-traditional. According to the news outlet, the singer didn’t drop to one knee. He didn’t offer a ring. Firerose recalled, “Billy looked at me and said, ‘Do you, do you wanna marry me?’ And I was just like, ‘Of course I do. I love you.'”

Afterward, “He said, ‘I love you. I wanna make this official. I wanna be with you forever.'”

After popping the question, the two singers headed out to a jeweler where Firerose was able to choose and design her very own engagement ring.

Reflecting on their relationship and their new engagement, Billy Ray Cyrus said, “we’re musicians, first and foremost, both of us. And we found this harmony, and this rhythm, this melody to life.”