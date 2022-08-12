billy-ray-cyrus-announces-his-mom-has-died

Billy Ray Cyrus broke some tragic news today, sharing with friends and fans that his mom has passed away. Cyrus’ parents were Ron Cyrus, a former politician, and Ruth Ann. Cyrus announced the sad news on Twitter with a sweet photo of his mother.

“My mom went to heaven today,” he wrote. “She belongs there. She earned it,” he continued, “She was the very definition of love.” Billy Ray Cyrus’ tweet is the only news about his mother so far. Checking Miley and Noah Cyrus’ social media, the two singers haven’t posted any news about their grandmother’s passing.

My mom went to heaven today. She belongs there. She earned it. She was the very definition of love. pic.twitter.com/19i3kSklxS — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) August 12, 2022

Billy Ray Cyrus’ parents divorced in 1966 when he was 5. His father was a steelworker but eventually went into politics. He was elected to the Kentucky House of Representatives for 11 consecutive terms from the 70s to the 90s. Not much is known about Billy Ray’s mother, Ruth Ann. Billy Ray Cyrus was surrounded by bluegrass and gospel music in his life through his family and parents, and even tried to play his father’s guitar when he was growing up. It wasn’t until he was in college that he realized that he wanted to be a musician. That realization has led to a long and successful career in music and acting.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Dierks Bentley Perform ‘Achy Breaky Heart’ for Song’s 30th Anniversary

“Achy Breaky Heart” turned 30 a few months ago, and Billy Ray Cyrus performed his biggest hit for its birthday at CMA Fest. ABC recently put together a CMA Fest special featuring the amazing acts from the music festival, and “Achy Breaky Heart” was a highlight. When I think of “Achy Breaky Heart,” I flash back to elementary school, learning to line dance to this song outside in the Florida heat. Why our PE teachers were teaching us to line dance I’ll never know. But this song never fails to recall visceral memories for me.

Pulling us back to the present, somewhat, Billy Ray Cyrus crushed “Achy Breaky Heart” along with Dierks Bentley. It’s nice to see that Cyrus still loves the song even after all these years, and shows it some respect by still performing it at shows. It was his most successful single in the early 1990s, even internationally, which is rare for a country song. “Achy Breaky Heart” was truly a pioneer of its time, worthy of true musical respect.

Cyrus’ Heartfelt Message to Home State Kentucky Residents After Floods

Billy Ray Cyrus, a Kentucky native, recently shared his condolences and thoughts with residents in his home state following the devastating floods that ripped through the state. “Praying for Eastern Kentucky and all those impacted by the devastating flooding,” he wrote in a post on Instagram. He also urged people to donate to the American Red Cross if they are able.

“People are without power or water, and with temperatures are expected to rise this week,” the Red Cross wrote on their own Instagram post showing the devastation. “Red Cross volunteers are on the ground providing care, and our hearts are with everyone who has been impacted.”