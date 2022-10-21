Billy Ray Cyrus’ Engagement to Firerose Reportedly Impacting Relationship With Miley Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus and his wife of 30 years, Tish, filed for divorce in April. Rumors that things became tense between he and their daughter, Miley, have since swirled. This week, the “Achy Breaky Heart” singer confirmed that he is now engaged to Firerose, a woman that he has been working on a television or film project with for some time. And that sparks more rumors that Billy Ray Cyrus and Miley “don’t have a relationship.”

“The divorce between her parents has put a strain on her relationship with her dad and it’s been hard to connect with him in the last year,” a source told E! News. “She hopes they can eventually work on their relationship.”

The same source says that Miley Cyrus has no relationship with Firerose.

“She of course hopes he is happy,” the source continued. “But Miley has been closer to her mom Tish throughout the divorce.”

A second source said the same thing, adding that Miley has been “very close with her mom and supportive of her.”

That person also added that since the divorce in April, Miley has “taken space and felt that was the healthiest thing to do for right now.”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose Have Known Each Other for Years

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose have known each other for over a decade. But according to People, the country singer’s relationship with Firerose did not overlap with his relationship with Tish.

“They’ve been dating for a little while,” a source said. “They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating [Firerose].”

Apparently, Firerose had photos of the two together on her Instagram dating back to August 2021. Firerose is an Australian singer and actress. But Tish said that she and Billy Ray Cyrus had not been living together in two years.

Meanwhile, things seem to be going well between Billy Ray Cyrus and his daughter Noah. Noah released her debut, full-length album earlier this year. And she invited her dad to guest on their first track together. “Noah (Stand Still)” is about surviving difficult times, and both of them know those well. Aside from her father’s marital struggles, Noah Cyrus opened up this year about her battles with addiction in her teens. Now, she’s 22, and seems to be on good terms with her dad despite the issues that Miley has taken with the relationship.

Noah Cyrus had released several singles and collaborations before the new album. She worked with XXXTENTACION, Gallant and Leon Bridges, among others. She continues that collaborative nature on the debut. In addition to working with Billy Ray Cyrus, she worked on a track with Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie.