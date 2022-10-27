Just days after confirming their engagement, Billy Ray Cyrus and his fiancée Firerose announce their new duet, Time.

In an Instagram post late last week, Billy Ray Cyrus shared a sneak peek of the upcoming single. “Time…. Coming soon,” he wrote for the post’s caption, which includes a video of him and Firerose as the song plays in the background.

Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly revealed in mid-October that he was engaged to Firerose. The couple announced their engagement five months after Cyrus split with his wife of 28 years, Tish. The couple notably has been dating for a little while, but did not overlap with his marriage. “[Cyrus and Firerose] grew close while working on music together,” a source close to the couple told people. “It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating [Firerose].”

Meanwhile, Billy Ray Cyrus’ ex confirmed that she and the country music star had not been living together for more than two years. She filed for divorce in April 2022, citing “irreconcilable differences” and the former couple issued a joint statement.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” the statement reads. “We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish also stated that they will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and parents. “We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important.”

Firerose’s Engagement Ring From Billy Ray Cyrus Could Reportedly Be Worth $220,000

According to PageSix, the ring that Billy Ray Cyrus purchased for his new fiancée Firerose could apparently be worth $220,000.

Zack Jones, an engagement ring expert at retailer Steven Stone spoke about the ring and its potential price tag. “It’s impossible not to notice the sparkler on Firerose’s left hand. The dazzling ring looks to be a 5-carat round diamond – round diamonds are the most popular diamond shape, making up approximately 75 percent of all diamonds sold and about 60 percent of all engagement rings.”

Stone also stated that the diamond in Firerose’s ring appears to be a low color. “Low color diamonds have a yellow tint that’s visible to the naked eye in normal lighting,” Stone explained. “The more colorless a diamond is, generally the more radiant, valuable, and rare it is as well. With this in mind, I’d estimate Firerose’s ring to be worth $150,000.”

Stone went on to add that if the diamond was high color, the ring’s value would increase by around $70,000.