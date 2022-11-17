Billy Ray Cyrus and Fiancée Firerose Reveal Their Love Story

After months of public speculation, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose made their engagement public earlier this week. The couple has been working together for quite some time and eagle-eyed onlookers started to suspect that their relationship was a little more than professional.

Most people make their engagement public by posting “She said yes” on socials, sending photos of the ring to all of their friends, or changing their relationship status on Facebook. However, Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose went the extra mile. They announced their engagement via a spread in People. In the lengthy article, Billy Ray and his new fiancée discussed Cyrus’ unorthodox proposal and some insights into their “happy, pure love.” Additionally, they shared the story of how they went from co-workers to lovers.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s Long Love Story

It has been a rough year for Billy Ray Cyrus. First, he and his wife Tish divorced in April. A few months later, Cyrus’ mother passed away. However, Billy Ray knew there was light at the end of the tunnel. “For everything that’s good, there’s always been something equally as bad,” he told People. By the transitive property, there must be an equal good for all of the bad. His new engagement, he says, is helping to balance the scales.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose’s love story started over a decade ago. He was in Los Angeles working on Hannah Montana and was taking a break with his German shepherd, Tex. “I loved doing that show,” Cyrus recalled. “There’s a couple old pine trees on the lot that look like Tennessee. Tex and I would go out there in the middle of the day and he’d take care of his business and we’d stretch and I’d think how much I missed Tennessee.”

Then, one day, a beautiful young woman walked across the lot and changed his life. However, he didn’t know it at the time. “There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition. I was like ‘This girl’s a star.’”

At the time, Billy Ray Cyrus had no way of knowing the then-22-year-old singer from Australia. However, she knew exactly who Cyrus was. “Growing up in Australia, my love of music was predominant over everything. I’ve known his music since forever,” she told the outlet.

That day, Firerose was there for an audition. When she didn’t get the part she was going for, Billy Ray Cyrus offered to take her onto the set of Hannah Montana and let her meet the producers and writers and told her she could “make herself at home” on the set and watch them rehearse. After that, they became friends.

In 2021, they started writing music together and their relationship continued to grow. After Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish finalized their divorce, he told Firerose he wanted to be “more than friends” and she agreed. In the early summer, she moved in with Cyrus in Franklin, Tennessee. In August, he popped the question.

Looking back to the balance that Billy Ray mentioned earlier in the interview, he said, “Finding Firerose and getting engaged and then losing my mom a few weeks later – see? The teeter-totter will not stay in the middle. But, having someone to ride it out with now – that’s giving me a little more balance.”