Billy Ray Cyrus Forced to Cancel Upcoming Kentucky Concert

Billy Ray Cyrus is having to back out of a concert in his home state of Kentucky. The show was scheduled for The Amp at Dant Crossing in New Haven on September 23. The venue shared the news via Facebook.

“We are sorry to announce that Billy Ray Cyrus will be unable to perform at The Amp at Dant Crossing on September 23,” the statement began. “He is currently on physician’s ordered vocal rest and hoping to be back on the road soon.”

Billy Ray Cyrus has just one other date on his 2022 itinerary. That’s a show in Oxford, Ala. on December 2. He has been working on some sort of film or television project. He recently shared a photo to social media with FIREROSE.

“Hanging out in our trailer taking a break from filming. Counting our blessings. Sending love and harmony your way,” he captioned the post.

Billy Ray Cyrus seemingly had a falling out with his daughter Miley in the wake of his divorce from Tish. Tish filed for divorce in April, and Miley’s relationship with her father since has become strained according to The Sun.

“There were words exchanged over what happened toward the end of Billy’s and Tish’s marriage and since then,” a source said. “But they clearly see things very differently.”

Sources have reported that the former co-stars of Hannah Montana have taken it as far as unfollowing each other on social media. Meanwhile, Miley’s sister Noah Cyrus recorded a song for her new album that was inspired by her parents’ divorce. The track is titled “Every Beginning Ends.” She recorded it with Ben Gibbard from Death Cab for Cutie.

Billy Ray Cyrus’s Divorce Inspires Music for Noah

Noah Cyrus talked more about working on the song.

“That was such a surreal experience,” the 22-year-old said. “I’ve always been such a huge fan, so it was pretty daunting to get in a room with him. But once we got to work it all came very naturally. We talked about past relationships, failed relationships, our parents’ relationships and relationships that have lasted forever.”

The track is on her debut full-length album The Hardest Part. Noah Cyrus grew up in Nashville and she was “acting” by the age of two. She was on her dad’s show Doc. Noah signed her first record deal when she was just 16, and she released a handful of singles after. She also released three EPs along the way, including 2020’s The End of Everything and 2021’s People Don’t Change. The upcoming full-length is her first, and it arrives on September 16. It includes a few other singles. “I Burned LA Down,” “Mr. Percocet,” Ready to Go” and the Ben Gibbard collaboration are on the album.