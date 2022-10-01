Billy Ray Cyrus and Girlfriend Firerose Have Reportedly ‘Been Dating for Awhile’

Although he and his wife of nearly 30 years, Tish, officially announced their divorce in April 2022, it’s been reported that Billy Ray Cyrus and his now girlfriend Firerose have been dating for a while.

People reports that while Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose are now sparking some engagement rumors, their relationship did not overlap with the country singer’s marriage to Tish. A source told the media outlet, “They’ve been dating for a little while. They grew close while working on music together. It is what it is. He and Tish were over before he started dating [Firerose].”

The media outlet further reports that the Australian singer and songwriter had snapshots of Billy Ray Cyrus on her Instagram dating back as early as August 2021. The duo also performed on Live With Kelly And Ryan their collaboration New Day. In August 2022, Firerose seemingly confirmed her relationship with Cyrus in a birthday Instagram post. “The world is better with you in it,” she wrote. “Happy birthday Billy.”

Meanwhile, Tish previously confirmed that she and Billy Ray Cyrus have not been living together in more than two years. She filed for divorce in April citing “irreconcilable differences.” This is the third separation between the couple in their 28-year marriage.

Billy Ray Cyrus & Tish Issued Joint Statement About Their Divorce

The former couple issued a joint statement to PEOPLE about their divorce news. “It is after 30 years, five amazing children, and a lifetime of memories, we have decided to go our separate ways — not with sadness, but with love in our hearts. We have grown up together, raised a family we can be so proud of, and it is now time to create our own paths.”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish then said that they will always be family and look forward to continuing and loved shared experiences as friends and parents. “We have not come to this decision lightly or quickly but with so much going on in the world, we wanted to provide some clarity and closure, so we can remain focused on what is important.”

Billy Ray Cyrus and Tish were married in 1993. They share five children together, including Miley and Noah. The former couple began publicly struggling with their relationship in 2010 when Billy Ray filed for divorce. He then revoked the petition less than six months later. However, three years later, Tish filed for divorce. But then she and Billy Ray shared they repaired their relationship through marriage counseling.

While speaking about the relationship in 2016, Billy Ray Cyrus stated that he and Tish had successfully taken a “new slower” approach to their marriage. “It’s like everything in life. You take it one step at a time. One day at a time. I think one of the most important things in life and in a relationship is, you make adjustments.”