Billy Ray Cyrus Is Reportedly Getting a Divorce After 30 Years With Wife Tish

After 30 years together, Tish Cyrus, wife of country icon Billy Ray Cyrus, 60, has filed for divorce. Tish, 54, reportedly filed for divorce last week in Tennessee.

Tish and Billy Ray Cyrus have a total of five children together, including pop stars Miley and Noah. However, because all of their children are now adults, there will be no custody battle between the parents. This would be the third time that the couple has filed for divorce in the duration of their relationship. Billy Ray Cyrus first filed for divorce in 2010 and later changed his mind. Tish did the same just three years later.

In this instance, Tish stated in the court documents that she and Billy Ray have not lived together in over two years. Tish’s statement seems to match the couple’s last formal appearance, which was on the red carpet at the Grammy Awards in 2019. At the time, the two were incredibly affectionate towards each other, holding hands and posing close to each other. Their last ever photo together was two years ago. Since then, Billy Ray Cyrus hasn’t appeared in any family photos, including their latest Christmas photos.

Tish also stated in the documents that the two had “irreconcilable differences.” She has even included an outline of how the two could split their money. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Billy Ray Cyrus has a total net worth of $20 million.

Timeline of Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus’ Relationship Prior to Latest Divorce Filing

Billy Ray and Tish Cyrus first wedded on December 28, 1993. They met just one year prior. In the same year, Tish became pregnant with her firstborn, Miley. At the same time, Billy Ray’s past girlfriend was pregnant, too, with his first son, Christopher Cody. Tish, too, had children from her previous marriage, Brandi and Trace. The following year, Tish was once again pregnant with Billy Ray’s youngest biological, Braison. It was then that the two decided to tie the knot.

The ceremony wasn’t anything lavish. In fact, according to Tish, the two exchanged vows in the living room of their home in Franklin, Tennessee. Afterward, the country star decided to officially adopt Tish’s children, giving them his last name, too. In 2000, the couple welcomed their final child into the family, Noah.

When their oldest daughter rose to fame on stage and on TV, Billy Ray Cyrus joined her on the Disney series, Hannah Montana. Meanwhile, her mom played a role behind the scenes, acting as her daughter’s manager. Tish also helped produce some of Miley’s films, including Miley Cyrus: Bangerz Tour, LOL, So Undercover, and The Last Song.

Following the couple’s divorce scare in 2013, Billy Ray Cyrus noted, “We both woke up and realized we love each other and decided we want to stay together. We both went into couples therapy something we haven’t done in 22 years of being together, and it’s brought us closer together and really opened up our communication in amazing ways.”