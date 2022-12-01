Billy Ray Cyrus Shares New Photo With Fiancée Firerose

If you are looking for Billy Ray Cyrus to have an achy, breaky heart these days, then you can forget it because he’s happy. Cyrus offered up proof of his happy-happy-joy-joy attitude as he posed with his new fiancee Firerose. They both shared the picture on their Instagram accounts.

“Happiness is everything,” Cyrus captioned the post with the Australian singer. We can see in the picture that the Old Town Road singer has his long ombre hair in two pigtail braids. He’s wearing a cream-colored hat, too. Meanwhile, his bride-to-be shows off her engagement ring. She’s wearing a pink-and-white flannel with an all-black manicure.

Fans who keep up with Billy Ray Cyrus know that he first confirmed his engagement to Firerose, 34, in a statement to PEOPLE earlier this month. He revealed that he proposed to her back in August after Firerose moved into his Tennessee home over the summer, Billboard reports.

Billy Ray Cyrus Has Had Quite A Year In 2022 With, Without Firerose

Would you believe that this couple actually first met more than 12 years ago on the set of Hannah Montana? Get this. Firerose is just four years older than Miley Cyrus. She’s also one year younger than her older sister Brandi. They’ve also collaborated on music together, releasing the single New Day in 2021 and the follow-up Time from earlier this year.

It’s been quite a year for Billy Ray Cyrus. He has joined up with Avila Brothers and Snoop Dogg (A Hard Working Man), his younger cousin Bobby Cyrus and wife Teddi (Roll That Rock), and his youngest daughter Noah Cyrus (the duet version of Noah (Stand Still) from her 2022 debut studio album The Hardest Part).

OK, let’s get some Achy Breaky Heart news in here. That major-league 1992 hit for Cyrus celebrated its 30th anniversary all the way back in June. That was just two months before the Old Town Road music video joined the billion-views club on YouTube. By the way, the love story between Cyrus and Firerose goes back a long, long way. As we noted, it dates back to those Hannah Montana days.

In the PEOPLE article where both Cyrus and Firerose talked about their relationship, Cyrus remembered seeing a then-quite-young Firerose walk across the lot. “There was almost a moment of, I don’t know, recognition,” Cyrus said. “I was like ‘This girl’s a star.'” Besides being a star, she’s now going to be married to Billy Ray Cyrus. It looks like all good things are coming up roses for Cyrus after some tough times.