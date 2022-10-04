Billy Ray Cyrus Posts Photo of ‘Wonderful Gift’ He Received From Loretta Lynn Following Her Death

The music world was shaken today as news of Loretta Lynn’s death hit social media. The country music icon passed away at the age of 90 years old at her Tennesse home Tuesday morning. Now, fans of the Coal Miner’s Daughter singer are sharing their sadness in this loss, remembering some of the star’s most memorable moments.

Among these fans is another country music star, Billy Ray Cyrus who took to Twitter Tuesday morning to share his thoughts on the loss. In this post, Billy Ray Cyrus even shared a special gift he received from the iconic country music star.

Celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn. One of my highest honors was being joined by her and George Jones on a song I wrote called “Country Music Has The Blues”. She handed me this wonderful gift on that day. #lorettalynn pic.twitter.com/xUF4IVQMKe — Billy Ray Cyrus (@billyraycyrus) October 4, 2022

“Celebrating the life of Loretta Lynn,” Billy Ray Cyrus shares in his recent Twitter post.

“One of my highest honors was being joined by her and George Jones on a song I wrote called ‘Country Music Has The Blues’,” the singer continues in the message.

“She handed me this wonderful gift on that day,” Cyrus writes.

The gift the Achy Breaky Heart singer is referring to is a studio album cover of Lynn’s 2004 album Van Lear Rose. The gift is extra special as Loretta Lynn signed the cover with a sweet message for the singer. “You are so great,” the autograph notes of Billy Ray Cyrus.

Loretta Lynn’s Iconic Country Music Career Spans Well Over Six Decades

Loretta Lynn passed away Tuesday morning (October 4) in her Hurricane Mills, Tennessee home. Lynn’s family issued a statement, shortly after news of Lynn’s passing, paying tribute to the country music icon.

“Our precious mom, Loretta Lynn, passed away peacefully this morning, October 4th, in her sleep,” Lynn’s family shares in the Tuesday morning statement. They also asked for privacy during this difficult time.

Loretta Lynn was born on April 14, 1932. The country music legend had just celebrated her 90th birthday. Lynn’s unforgettable music career began in 1960 and spanned well into the 21st century. The singer is well known for her extensive music catalog. Some of these works include all-time favorites such as You Aint Woman Enough (To Take My Man), Don’t Come Home A-Drinkin’ (With Lovin’ On Your Mind), and One’s on the Way. During her long and prolific career, Loretta Lynn was nominated for 18 Grammy Awards, three of which ended in wins. She scored 24 number 1 singles during her extensive career, sending 11 albums to the number one spot.

Loretta Lynn had only stopped touring a few years ago after 57 years of entertaining audiences. This move comes after the singer suffered a stroke in 2017 and then later suffered a broken hip in 2018.