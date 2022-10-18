Billy Ray Cyrus Reveals Engagement To Firerose Months After Split From Tish Cyrus

Billy Ray Cyrus just announced that he’s engaged to his girlfriend, musician Firerose. This comes just 5 months after his split from Tish Cyrus, his ex-wife of 28 years. Cyrus let fans and friends know about the new development on Instagram, where he posted a series of photos of himself with Firerose showing off her huge engagement ring.

He didn’t confirm an engagement, just captioned the photos “Happy Autumn.” But, that engagement ring is hard to miss. Firerose puts it on display by resting her hand on Billy Ray Cyrus’ shoulder in the photos. It looks like she’s wearing a ring in many of her other photos from last month. But this seems to be the first bit showing of the engagement ring.

This is a developing story…