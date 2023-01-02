Billy Strings Announces Doc Watson Memorial Concert in North Carolina

Grammy Award-winning bluegrass and blues artist Billy Strings took to his Instagram to announce an upcoming special performance. He’ll be headlining a concert in celebration of the late bluegrass icon Doc Watson’s 100th birthday. The show will go down March 23rd at the Lawerence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Winston-Salem, North Carolina.

“You’re invited! Can’t wait to celebrate Doc Watson’s 100th birthday with these very special guests,” Strings wrote. “This is going to be one for the books, get your tickets while you still can.”

Joining Billy Strings is an impressive lineup, including Molly Tuttle, T. Michael Coleman, Jack Lawrence, Wayne Henderson and Jack Hinschelwood. The event will be hosted by music historian and bluegrass expert, Dr. Ted Olson.

Per his website, In 2023, Strings will make his return to the stage with three consecutive evenings in Denver starting February 2nd. He will then journey eastward for another trio of shows from 16th-18th February at Atlantic City, NJ followed by two nights from 21st-22nd of the same month at Charlottesville, VA.

Strings has planned a multi-day tour that is comprised of three sets in Nashville, two stops in Winston-Salem, North Carolina and finally concluding with three shows from March 16th to the 18th in Cincinnati. Additionally, there will be single-day visits to Athens and Atlanta as part of this incredible journey.

After delivering two performances at the iconic Red Rocks Amphitheater in Colorado, Strings is ready to embark on a new string of shows starting off in Phoenix on May 17th. On his way across the country, he’ll be making stops in Los Angeles for one night at The Greek Theatre and then double up with back-to-back nights in San Diego before heading over to Las Vegas for another show. After that, Austin will have its chance as Strings brings his music there twice. Following those dates and working their way eastwardly are St Louis., Indianapolis, Cleveland rounds out this tour schedule until it comes to an end June 17th when he hits Chicago.

Strings released Me/And/Dad, the first album he recorded with his stepdad, Terry Barber, last November through Rounder Records. Though not blood-related, he is like a father to Strings since Barber was the one who raised him. “Terry raised me and taught me how to wipe my ass, tie my shoes, and play guitar. That’s my f-ing dad,” Strings insisted upong the album’s release.

Hailing from Michigan and now based in Nashville, Strings has made a meteoric rise since 2017. He achieved astounding milestones such as the Grammy for Best Bluegrass Album at the 63rd Grammy Awards in 2020, Artist of the Year at the 2022 Americana Music Awards, and Entertainer of the Year at International Bluegrass Music Association Awards that same year––not to mention selling out shows far-and-wide across festivals nationwide.