billy-strings-announces-fall-2022-tour-dates

Oh, what’s that? Billy Strings just announced new tour dates for the Fall and New Year’s Eve? Happy Mother’s Day, indeed. Good news for country music fans. Especially all of those moms that like to hear a banjo picker belt out great songs with great stories. Strings isn’t big on doing a press release or anything like that. So, of course, he posted about his new tour dates on his own Instagram page.

This is going to be a tour that takes Billy Strings out to the West and then back to the East Coast and the Midwest before he decides to take off for Europe. He plans on being back in the states when the New Year comes around.

“Revealing our 2022 dates + cities so that you know where to be and when!” the caption to the post said. You can check out tickets for the tour at Billy Strings’ website.

Now, it might be early in the year to be looking forward to New Year’s Eve… but if Billy Strings is going to play back-to-back nights in New Orleans of all places, I’m gonna be a little excited. New Orleans is one of the best cities in the south and already knows how to celebrate holidays like NYE right. So, throw in a night or two of Billy and I’m all about it.

Now, the bluegrass artist already has a ton of tour dates out there. In case you have missed out on that, just know that he is traveling about anywhere and everywhere this spring and summer. In fact, it isn’t just his own tour dates that Billy Strings has announced. The singer-songwriter is also going to be part of Willie Nelson’s Outlaw Music Festival on select dates.

Billy Strings Keeps Turning Heads on Tour and Elsewhere

It seems like each week we get a new video or clip from a Billy Strings show or performance somewhere on tour. He played the Grammys, he’s gone all over this country and throughout Europe to spread his music. Oh, and we know that the picker has no need for genre barriers or anything like that. So, it makes sense that he would team up with Post Malone on stage.

Of course, Posty isn’t just a hip-hop artist like he was when he blew up on the pop music scene. Always one to dabble throughout various genres, the Texas native might have made it big on pop, but he has a real love for country and rock. So, seeing him on stage with Billy Strings belting out a Johnny Cash classic is something that piques my interest. However, it doesn’t surprise me.

The two absolutely killed a version of Cocaine Blues at the Observatory and took the roof off the place. Check that out here. And, make sure you check out Billy Strings on tour this year. He has dates all over and throughout the summer, fall, and into the winter now.