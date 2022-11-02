billy-strings-announces-major-2023-winter-arena-tour

Billy Strings has made a major announcement: a 2023 winter arena tour. Beginning this coming February, he’ll start a series of arena shows.

He’s starting the tour on Feb. 16 with multiple nights at Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena in Atlantic City, N.J. The tour will go for a month, with multiple nights in Nashville, two at Bridgestone Arena and one at Ryman Auditorium. Then Strings will hit Charlottesville, Virginia; Atlanta, Georgia; and Charleston, South Carolina before concluding the tour with three nights in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Billy Strings just announced his latest musical project as well, an upcoming album titled Me/And/Dad. He collaborated on this project with his father and fellow musician, Terry Barber. The new record debuts on Nov. 18. It’ll be packed with traditional bluegrass sound as well as father/son sentiment.

Terry Barber isn’t Strings’ biological father, but he did raise him like his own son once he married Strings’ mother. He’s also the one who taught Strings how to play guitar, and taught him all about the finer points of bluegrass. So, this new record will be a special treat not just for fans of Strings and Barber, but for father and son themselves.

Where is Billy Strings Headed, Plus Ticket Information

Tickets go on pre-sale on Nov. 2 at 10 am, and general ticket sales start on Nov. 4 at 10 am. Check out Billy Strings’ website to get all the information on purchasing tickets. Below is the complete list of tour dates, courtesy of The Boot.

Feb. 16 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Feb. 17 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Feb. 18 — Atlantic City, N.J. @ Hard Rock Live at Etess Arena

Feb. 21 — Charlottesville, Va. @ John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 22 — Charlottesville, [email protected] John Paul Jones Arena

Feb. 24 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 25 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena

Feb. 26 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

Mar. 3 — Winston-Salem, N.C. @ Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum – Doc Watson’s 100th Birthday Show

Mar. 4 — Winston-Salem, [email protected] Lawrence Joel Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Mar. 7 — Athens, Ga. @ Georgia Theatre

Mar. 10 — Atlanta, [email protected] State Farm Arena

Mar. 11 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Mar. 12 — Charleston, S.C. @ North Charleston Coliseum

Mar. 16 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Mar. 17 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Mar. 18 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ The Andrew J Brady Music Center

‘Lord of the Rings’ Plus Bluegrass Equals a Magical Concert Experience

Over the Halloween weekend, Billy Strings tapped into his love of “Lord of the Rings” and put on an incredible experience in Asheville, North Carolina. Called “Away from the Shire,” the three-concert limited series took fans through the “Lord of the Rings” trilogy. It featured bluegrass, costumes, score from the films, Billy Strings’ original compositions, plus new covers.

The band was dressed up as Gollum, Gandalf, elves, and Hobbits. An amazing experience for fans of both Billy Strings and “Lord of the Rings.” For anyone doubting that those two mix, bluegrass has roots in Celtic music, which the “Lord of the Rings” score definitely tapped into. Check out the run-down of the first night’s show, and watch the incredible intro here.