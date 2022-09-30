Billy Strings, Dolly Parton Win Big at Bluegrass Music Awards

Last night, the International Bluegrass Music Association held its 33rd annual Bluegrass Music Awards. Ronnie Bowman and Dan Tyminski hosted the ceremony, which took place at Raleigh, North Carolina’s Duke Energy Center. For a few hours that night, some of the best living bluegrass musicians gathered under one roof to honor their peers.

Last night saw some Outsider favorites take home trophies from the Bluegrass Music Awards. Dolly Parton took home two awards. Her rendition of “In the Sweet By and By,” from Country Faith Bluegrass brought her Gospel Recording of the Year as well as Collaborative Recording of the Year. Larry Cordle, Jerry Salley, and Carl Jackson performed the song alongside Dolly for the album, according to Music Row.

Billy Strings also took home a pair of trophies at the Bluegrass Music Awards. Strings took home the coveted Entertainer of the Year Award as well as the Song of the Year. “Red Daisy” from Strings’ most recent offering Renewal brought him the award. “Red Daisy” is one of the most traditional-leaning songs on the album and it’s easy to see why it took home the award. Jarrod Walker, mandolinist for Billy Strings’ band co-penned the song with Christian Ward.

The biggest winner at this year’s Bluegrass Music Awards, by far, was Béla Fleck. The IMBA Hall of Famer took home Album of the Year and Instrumental Group of the year for his collaborative album My Bluegrass Heart. Additionally, Fleck won Instrumental Recording of the Year for “Vertigo” from that album. Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Bryan Sutton backed him on the tune. Also, Fleck took home Banjo Player of the Year.

IBMA Bluegrass Music Awards Winners

Entertainer of the Year – Billy Strings “

Vocal Group of the Year – Doyle Lawson & Quicksilver

Instrumental Group of the Year – Béla Fleck My Bluegrass Heart

Song of the Year – “Red Daisy” – Billy Strings (Jarrod Walker, Christian Ward)

Album of the Year – My Bluegrass Heart – Béla Fleck

Gospel Recording of the Year – “In the Sweet By and By” – Dolly Parton w/ Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, and Jerry Salley

Instrumental Recording of the Year – “Vertigo” Béla Fleck – Béla Fleck, Sam Bush, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer, and Bryan Sutton

New Artist of the Year: Rick Faris

Collaborative Recording of the Year : “In the Sweet By and By” – Dolly Parton, Carl Jackson, Larry Cordle, and Jerry Salley

Female Vocalist of the Year – Molly Tuttle

Male Vocalist of the Year – Del McCoury

Banjo Player of the Year – Béla Fleck

Bass Player of the Year – Jason Moore

Resophonic Guitar Player of the Year – Justin Moses

Fiddle Player of the Year – Bronwyn Keith-Hynes

Guitar Player of the Year – Cody Kilby

Mandolin Player of the Year – Sierra Hull