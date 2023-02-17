Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr Teams with Michael Cleveland for New Rendition of ‘One Horse Town’



What do you get when you put Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr in the studio with an award-winning bluegrass fiddle player? What would that combination of ‘grass, country, and rock sound like? Until today, those questions would have been hard to answer. That all changed when Starr teamed with bluegrass fiddler Michael Cleveland to revamp an old BBS tune. Listen to their reimagined rendition of “One Horse Town” below.

Blackberry Smoke Meets IMBA Award-Winning Bluegrass

Many things come to mind when I crank a Blackberry Smoke album. I think of southern rock greats like Lynyrd Skynyrd and 38 Special or rock-leaning country outlaws like Hank Jr. However, one thing that seldom comes to mind when listening to something like “Old Scarecrow” is bluegrass. I don’t think I’m alone in thinking that BBS’s rocking tunes and mountain music would mix like oil and water.

However, with this re-recording of 2012’s “One Horse Town,” we see just how well the two mesh. Cleveland’s fiddle does most of the instrumental heavy lifting here. However, his longtime collaborators Flamekeeper rounds out the sound. Flamekeeper member Josh Richards shares vocal duties with Charlie Starr.

At the same time, Cleveland departs from his usual traditional bluegrass sound here. Instead, he uses his fiddle work to increase the weight of the song. “One Horse Town” wasn’t a happy tune when Blackberry Smoke included it on their 2012 album The Whippoorwill. However, this rendition drives the melancholy of being trapped in a small town home like a rusty railroad spike to the heart.

Michael Cleveland’s Lovin’ of the Game

This collaboration between Cleveland, Charlie Starr, and Flamekeeper is the fourth single from Cleveland’s upcoming album Lovin’ of the Game.

Many fans know Michael Cleveland for his top-shelf traditional bluegrass fiddle playing. He has taken home the International Bluegrass Music Association’s Fiddle Player of the Year award 12 times and has released several stunning ‘grass records. Lovin’ of the Game will be different, though.

With his new album, Cleveland shows that he’s far more than a bluegrass musician. He’s a master of his instrument and the range he showcases on the album proves it. The release features collaborations with non-bluegrass acts like Blackberry Smoke’s Charlie Starr and Vince Gill alongside renowned grassers like Billy Strings and Béla Fleck.

Vince Gill talked about working with Michael Cleveland in a statement. “HE plays fearless and it’s intoxicating to play with him because he makes you play fearless,” Gill said. The Country Music Hall of Famer went on to say that Cleveland “takes no prisoners but he plays with restraint and a soul. He plays without abandon.”

You can hear that restraint and soul in Cleveland’s playing on “One Horse Town.” He does enough to make the Blackberry Smoke classic a little heavier but never gets overly flashy.