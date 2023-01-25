Blake Shelton and ‘Barmageddon’ Crew Toast to Season 1 Finale in Epic Photo

On Tuesday (January 24th), country music superstar Blake Shelton took to his social media accounts to share a snapshot of the cast and crew of Barmageddon celebrating the show’s first season wrap.

“And that’s a wrap for season 1,” Shelton declared in the post. The country singer also writes he can’t believe the crazy idea of the show came to life while tagging Carson Daly. “Thank you to @usa_network and everyone who worked so hard on this show, @thenikkibella for being the badass host she is, to our celebrity guests who for some reason decided to come on our show.”

“Hope y’all had as much fun watching it as we did making it!!! Cheers!!!” Blake went on to add.

Bella took to Instagram to thank Blake Shelton and Carlson Daly for an incredible first season of Barmageddon. “Thank you so much Blake! And Carson! Truly was an unforgettable time!!!” She wrote in Shelton’s post. She also thanked Nashville’s Ole Red.

Daly described the first season as being a “freaking blast” while thanking Shelton, the USA Network, Nikki Bella, and the Ole Red. “Hope to see you all again sometime,” he wrote with a shrug, praying, and beer emoji.

Shelton’s Barmageddon first premiered on the USA Network in December 2022. It is described as a celebrity competition like no other. In each episode, two celebrities will go head-to-head in a series of five games in a bar. This is in order to win a prize for a “viral internet sensation” each of them supports. “Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at [Nashville’s]Ole Red hoping to be redeemed,” the show’s IMDb description reads.

There has not been any news if the USA Network has renewed the show for a second season yet.

Blake Shelton Says ‘Barmageddon’ is Aiming to be a ‘Real Life’ Version of ‘The Hangover’

Blake Shelton previously opened up about how excited for the new game show and what it meant for Nashville. “I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my buddy Carson and me for some drinks, music, and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

Shelton also told PEOPLE Barmageddon is seeking to be a “real life” version of The Hangover. Shelton’s wife Gwen Stefani went against Sheryl Crow in the first episode of the show. Blake described Stefani as being the “guinea pig” for everybody else on the show. “She and Sheryl both did so well and just let their hair down and went for it,” he explained. “They set the bar for the tone and personality of the series. It gave us the confidence to say, ‘We really can do this.’”

Among the celebrity guests who were featured on the first season of Barmageddon were Ellie King, Jimmie Johnson, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, and Malin Akerman.