Blake Shelton Announces ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ Tour With Carly Pearce & More

Blake Shelton revealed he will hit the road in 2023 for a new 18-date arena tour. Dubbed the Back to the Honky Tonk Tour, Blake will kick off the trek on Feb. 16 in Lincoln, Nebraska, before making additional stops in Tampa, Indianapolis, Little Rock, Kansas City, Pittsburgh, and more.

Jackson Dean will open the shows, while Carly Pearce will serve as support. Tickets for the 18-date run will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16 and Friday, Sept. 23.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” said Blake Shelton. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same. And I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ’cause we’re going back to the honky tonk.”

Blake Bringing ‘No Body’ to TV

Blake released his new single, “No Body,” to country radio in August. Currently, the tune is No. 25 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. And if you want to see Shelton perform the single on late-night television, tune in to The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Sept. 8. Not only will Blake perform, but also he will join the titular host for a sit-down chat.



“It’s been a while since I’ve been able to do the show in person, so it will be fun and we’ll see what crap Fallon has planned on Thursday,” said Blake. “It will be the first time the band and will play ‘No Body’ on TV, so that always brings some extra excitement and nerves.”



Blake will head to Nashville following his late-night appearance, where he will perform on both shows of the Grand Ole Opry on Saturday, Sept 10. Blake is celebrating his 12th year as an Opry member.

Back to the Honky Tonk Tour

February 16 – Lincoln, NE -Pinnacle Bank Arena

February 17 – Sioux Falls, SD – Denny Sanford PREMIER Center

^February 18 – St. Paul, MN – Xcel Energy Center

^February 23 – Greensboro, NC – Greensboro Coliseum

*February 24 – Knoxville, TN – Thompson-Boling Arena

February 25 – Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BJCC

March 2 – Jacksonville, FL – VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

^March 3 – Tampa, FL – Amalie Arena

March 4 – Orlando, FL – Amway Center

March 9 – Louisville, KY – KFC Yum! Center

March 10 – Columbus, OH – Nationwide Arena

^March 11 – Indianapolis, IN – Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 16 – Little Rock, AR – Simmons Bank Arena

March 17 – Oklahoma City, OK – Paycom Center

^March 18 – Kansas City, MO – T-Mobile Center

March 23 – Cincinnati, OH – Heritage Bank Center

^March 24 – Pittsburgh, PA – PPG Paints Arena

*March 25 – Buffalo, NY – KeyBank Center

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16, at 10 a.m. local time.

*Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 16, at 12 p.m. local time.

^Tickets will go on sale on Friday, Sept. 23 at 10 a.m. local time.