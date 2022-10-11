Blake Shelton Announces He’s Stepping Away From ‘The Voice’

Country music superstar Blake Shelton just announced that he’s stepping away from his longtime role as judge on the hit NBC show The Voice.

“Thank you, @nbcthevoice,” he wrote in his caption of his tweet, where he announces he’s stepping away from the show after next season.

However, while Shelton’s message shows he has nothing but love for the show, he doesn’t provide too much reasoning as to why he’s leaving. He does say that he’s been “wrestling with the decision for a while” before making the announcement he’ll leave after next season.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” Blake Shelton wrote after announcing the shocking move.

“It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice,” he wrote. He went on to thank the network, the producers and writers of the show. Shelton also thanked the musicians and crew of the show.

“It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week,” he cheekily wrote.

Shelton has spent 22 seasons of coaching on the show, making him by far the longest-tenured judge and coach on the show. Last season was John Legend’s seventh season with the show, making him the second-most experienced judge.

Plenty of fans took to Twitter to react to the news. Longtime viewers of the show seemed to be heartbroken over the news.

Fans React to Blake Shelton Leaving ‘The Voice’ After Next Season

Blake Shelton made sure to talk about his lifelong bonds with coaches, including meeting his wife Gwen Stefani. He also mentioned all the “voices” who have joined the show over the years.

Fans took to Twitter to voice their thoughts about Shelton leaving the singing competition after twelve years on the show.

“Omg the end of an era,” one person wrote, adding crying emojis.

“awww Man that sucks,” another said.

This fan was particularly broken up over the news. They wrote: “I am crying so hard Blake. You made the show so special and made me smile and laugh through the years through good and bad times. I am grateful for all of that and will miss you on it so much. You are the voice.”

“No, we will miss you,” said another fan, adding crying emojis. Another fan echoed that sentiment, writing that fans will “miss you after next season.”

Blake Shelton has been the coach of the winning singer in eight of the twenty-two seasons of The Voice. A member of Shelton’s team took home the top prize in the following seasons: 2-4, 7, 11, 13, 18, and 20. Surely, as one fan remarked, it will be the end of an era for the The Voice.