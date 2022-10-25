Blake Shelton Blown Away by This Battle on ‘The Voice’: VIDEO

The Voice is in full swing, and Blake Shelton may have found the best of the season. The “No Body” singer was blown away by a battle version of “Every Rose Has Its Thorn” by Poison. Check out the video below.

“”WOW! That’s all I can say Kate Kalvach & Madison..” Blake Shelton captioned the video post.

Blake Shelton recently revealed that every season of The Voice is different and it’s hard to know what you’re going to get. “My secret strategy to a winning team, you know, I wish I could answer that question with any sort of confidence whatsoever,” he said. “But each season gives you a different hand. You never know what that’s gonna be.”

Blake Shelton has been a coach on The Voice for all 22 seasons over 11 years. He recently announced that next season will be his last. This season is the first time that he has been alongside his wife, Gwen Stefani, since the couple married. There’s no official word yet on if she’ll return without him, but it looks doubtful.

According to sources familiar with the situation, Gwen Stefani is looking forward to spending more time with their family at their home in Oklahoma together. She says that his main focus is on his music. But Blake Shelton isn’t leaving TV altogether. He’s launching a new show in December called Barmageddon. The USA show will also feature his friend Carson Daly and it’ll take place at Blake’s Broadway bar in Nashville. Ole Red is the site of a reality competition series that will feature celebs playing oversized bar games. It looks like a lot of fun, and the trailer reveals that the show will feature everyone from Sheryl Crow to Kane Brown.

Blake Shelton is Heading ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ in 2023

Blake Shelton just dropped new music with the 90s throwback jam “No Body.” There’s likely more on the way. And maybe he’ll be playing some of those new songs on his 2023 tour. He just announced the ‘Back to the Honky Tonk’ tour for the new year, and it’ll hit several cities across the United States.

It kicks off on February 16 in Lincoln, Neb. at Pinnacle Bank Arena. He’s hitting several smaller markets on this run. He’ll visit Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Birmingham, Alabama and Knoxville, Tennessee. He also has a run in Florida that includes Jacksonville, Tampa and Orlando. There’s a run of dates in the Midwest that includes Indianapolis, Kansas City and Cincinnati. It wraps on March 25 in Buffalo, New York. He’s bringing Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean out for all of the dates. Check out all of the dates and get ticket information for each at his website.