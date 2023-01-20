Blake Shelton Breaks Ground on Ole Red Las Vegas

Blake Shelton’s Blue Tick Burger, Redneck Nachos, Hillbilly Seltzer, and more are coming to Sin City. Blake recently broke ground in Las Vegas on his sixth Ole Red restaurant and bar. The Vegas location, tentatively slated to open in late 2023, follows venues in Nashville (2), Tishomingo, Gatlinburg, and Orlando.

At approximately 27,000-square-feet with a planned 686 seats, Ole Red Las Vegas will be the brand’s largest location to date. In addition, it is the first location in the western United States. Following previous Ole Red blueprints, Ole Red Vegas will be a bar, restaurant, and live music venues that showcases country music talent. The venues are named after Shelton’s third single, “Ol’ Red.”

“If you are going to do something here, you’ve got to do it big,” said Blake Shelton. “Every time I’m in Vegas, I want some country music and Ole Red is the remedy for that.”

Ole Red Vegas: Sin City Specs

First & Second Floors: Visitors can dig into scratch-made dishes in a laid-back dining area and experience concert-caliber country music from their seats. When the sun goes down, the space transforms into a full-blown honky-tonk. It will feature dance floors and designated VIP areas for a Vegas-style experience.

Third Floor: Decked out with sophisticated lounge seating, advanced audio and visual technology, and high-end decor, the third floor is a versatile and flexible space, which serves as an overflow area for the restaurant, higher end VIP experiences, and a private event space for groups. Bottle service is available and the third-floor menu includes elevated offerings on top of Ole Red favorites.

Rooftop: The rooftop offers a casual but swanky restaurant environment during the day and a luxurious rooftop lounge at night. The roof boasts premium cocktail flights, live music and DJ sets. Of course, there’s an unbeatable view of the Las Vegas strip. This is a highly sought-after space for private events and VIP guests. The rooftop menu includes Ole Red classics during the day and shareable items in the evening.