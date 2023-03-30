Blake Shelton to Celebrate 10th Anniversary of ‘Based on a True Story’ with a Special Giveaway

Blake Shelton released his eighth studio album Based on a True Story on March 26, 2013. The record went to the top of the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and peaked at number 3 on the Billboard 200 chart. Based on a True Story also achieved Triple Platinum status. Additionally, Shelton launched four singles from the album. All four of those singles went to the top of the Country Airplay chart. So, it’s easy to see why BS would want to celebrate the 10th anniversary of the album’s release.

However, Blake Shelton isn’t going to throw a party for the songwriters and musicians who helped him create the album. Instead, he’s offering the fans a chance to win some great prizes in a special giveaway. After all, the fans are the reason the album was as successful as it was.

Blake Shelton’s Based on a True Story Anniversary Giveaway

One Country and Blake Shelton are teaming up to bring his fans a massive giveaway to celebrate the album’s 10th anniversary. According to the 1C website, fans can enter to win a 1973 Chevy K20 4×4 truck. It’s a slick, lifted, square body painted bright red. That’s just the beginning of the massive list of prizes though. The bed of the truck comes loaded with everything you need for a day on the water.

Prizes include

Two YETI Trailhead camp chairs

A YETI Tundra hard cooler

A YETI Loadout bucket

Two Bass Pro Shops Pro Qualifier spinning rod and reel fishing poles

A Plano A-Series tackle bag

A Turtlebox Gen 2 speaker

You can head to the One Country website to get more details on Blake Shelton’s giveaway and enter to win. It’s not a free giveaway, but putting your name in the hat isn’t going to break the bank. Even if you don’t win, you can walk away feeling like you did a good thing.

Where Does the Money Go?

One Country is a giveaway company that gives back. The money that members and those who enter giveaways give them goes to good causes. However, they’re not a non-profit organization. According to the 1C “About Us” section, “We like to say we are for-profit and for good. We believe giving back should be a part of everything we do.”

For instance, One Country issues challenges to their members that outline simple ways they can go out and serve people in need to earn additional giveaway entries. Additionally, 1C partners with great charities like Second Harvest Food Bank, Central California Foodbank, Northwest Arkansas Food Band, and Houston Food Bank, among others. Winners can also choose to receive their prize package or give a hefty donation to a charity of their choice.

So, head to the One Country website, enter to win Blake Shelton’s sweet giveaway, and do something good for someone else at the same time.