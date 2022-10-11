Blake Shelton Celebrates Full ‘Team Blake’ Lineup Set for ‘The Voice’ Season 22

Country star Blake Shelton has shared his full “Team Blake” lineup for this season of The Voice. The singer celebrated the news on Instagram.

Shelton shared a video onto his Instagram page with the caption: “TEAM BLAKE SEASON 22!!!! @bodie @itsmadisonhughes @thebennyweag @hillarytorchiana @katekalvach @Khawkmusic @tannerfussellmusic @the_eva_diva @TheDryes @BryceLeatherwood @austin.montgomery.official @Brayden_Lape24 @jaedenlukemusic @ansleyburns.”

In the clip, Shelton stands in the middle of the The Voice stage, arms open, and he screams joyously: “MY TEAM IS FULL!”

“I’m so glad that Jaeden [Luke] actually literally completed my team as far as every genre I’m into,” he says in an interview in the video.

The show is in its twenty-second season. The judges this year include Shelton, his wife, mega pop star Gwen Stefani, singer/songwriter John Legend, and pop star Camila Cabello.

Many fun moments have already come from this season, even though it has been only blind auditions. Watching the judges battle it out for the contestants is always an entertaining part of the show, and it’s even better when two of the judges are married like Shelton and Stefani.

Last week, Shelton was ruthless to Stefani. Contestant Ansley Burns was doing her audition, and both of the judges wanted her. However, Shelton spun his chair first, and blocked Stefani from being able to choose her. Stefani had no idea until her chair turned around, and the moment was priceless.

Fans found the move of blocking his own wife hilarious, and praised him for the solid addition to his team.

Blake Shelton Sells Music Catalog

Shelton recently made headlines when he sold his catalog of master recordings to Influence Media Partners. The company now owns all of Shelton’s works from 2001-2019.

According to Variety, this deal was decided upon to “amplify his works and entitling Blake to participate in a share of the profit generated.”

“Blake is one of the most exciting luminaries to emerge in both country music and television in the past two decades,” Lylette Pizarro, Influence Media founder and co-managing partner, said. “We’re particularly proud of the fact that Blake will continue to be an active participant in his catalog moving forward, and to have a tailored joint venture in place that will ensure he remains an active profit participant.”

Shelton himself also shared a statement, expressing his satisfaction with this deal.

“I can’t believe it’s been 20 years since my first album and single. Sometimes I still feel like the kid from Oklahoma I was back then! While a lot has changed during that time, my passion for music hasn’t. I’m excited to be working with Lylette, Rene and the team at Influence Media on so much of my catalog and to introduce my songs to the next generation of country fans,” he said.