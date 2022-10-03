Blake Shelton Celebrates Gwen Stefani’s Birthday With Sweet Message

Country icon Blake Shelton and his pop star wife Gwen Stefani are an iconic Hollywood couple. Shelton shared a nice birthday message on Twitter for his wife.

Stefani’s birthday is today, October 3, and Shelton took to Twitter to show her some love on her day. He shared a photo of the two of them holding hands and smiling at each other, writing: “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!! I love you so freakin much!!!!”

Happy birthday to my beautiful wife @gwenstefani!!! I love you so freakin much!!!! pic.twitter.com/imhqji9Wkz — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) October 3, 2022

The couple, who met for the first time as coaches on the singing competition show The Voice, have given fans tons of cute and sweet moments over the years, and many more lately.

Stefani recently shared that she had no idea who Shelton was when she first met him. This fact had fans cracking up.

“I’m gonna be brutally honest. When I first came on The Voice [in 2014], I didn’t know that Blake even existed really in the world,” she shared to NBC Insider.

She then said that when she first started on the show, she would have chosen him as her coach after meeting him.

“But then I did my homework and I could see that he was an amazing songwriter, and then I could see everybody falling in love with him. I would probably have picked Blake, because I just feel like he’s so good at the show.”

Another sweet moment was Stefani’s first time performing at Grand Ole Opry. Shelton made it very well-known how proud he was of Stefani for this accomplishment.

He even shared the moment on Instagram with a super sweet caption. He wrote: “I am absolutely beside myself right now… Congratulations @gwenstefani on not one but TWO standing ovations for your Grand Ole @opry stage debut!!!! That was an incredible moment to witness.”

Blake Shelton Releases New Single, Announces Tour

Shelton recently released his new single, “No Body.” He played the song live on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon, and it was very well-received.

The country star also announced a new tour along with several other artists. The Honky Tonk Tour is an 18-date arena tour that features Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean.

“There’s nothing like getting out on the road and taking music to the fans,” Shelton said. “I feel just as excited to step on stage and perform as I did the very first time. I know my tour mates Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean feel the same. And I can’t wait for y’all to get to know them better. Break out the hats and boots, ’cause we’re going back to the honky tonk.”

Fans are extremely excited to see the star on tour along with the other singers. Tickets are on sale now on Shelton’s website.