Blake Shelton’s Contestants on ‘The Voice’ Are Trying To Win This Season for Him

After this season The Voice will never be the same. Blake Shelton is going to leave after this year, leaving his contestants competing for more. This is the last time we will see Team Blake in action. Country music fans are going to feel like something is missing moving forward.

The four contestants that make up Team Blake – Bryce Leatherwood, Rowan Grace, Brayden Lape, and Bodie – are looking to win this season. If one of them can deliver Blake Shelton a win in his last season, they will be remembered fondly for a long time.

It’s no secret that Blake likes to make connections with these artists. If he takes an interest in one of them, he will make sure that they get the promo and opportunities that they deserve. Even if they don’t win.

“He’s a big piece of history of the show, so it’s kind of cool to be with him on his way out and win it for him,” Bodie said to PEOPLE.

“Making Blake proud and trying to fight our way to the finale is, I think, each one of ours goals,” Leatherwood added.

When the 46-year-old country music singer announced he was stepping away from the show after 23 seasons, it wasn’t a surprise. However, fans were still left feeling melancholy about the whole situation. The series went from two seasons a year to one a while back in order to give Shelton and the other judges an easier schedule.

If it wasn’t for The Voice then Blake Shelton likely would have never married Gwen Stefani. That was a point he was sure to make when he addressed his retirement from the show.

Blake Shelton Getting Big Surprise When He Leaves

Speaking of his wife, Gwen Stefani has big plans for Blake Shelton. When the singer-songwriter leaves The Voice it will be bittersweet. Thinking about his “retirement” present, the pop star wanted to get her husband something unique that he could really use.

“This is crazy,” Stefani said. “Cause everyone’s coming after me for ideas. ‘What should we do?’ And it’s hard, you know, he has everything. But I think his favorite thing would be a bag of corn, like honestly, he would be so thrilled. Or fertilizer or something like that.”

Look, I’ll be honest, with the price of chicken feed nowadays, a bag of cracked corn would be really nice to get. Blake Shelton might get a whole truckload of corn if he’s lucky. The real gift would be getting a win in his final season, ending his run on the show with one last star.

The only question is, who will it be if anyone on Team Blake? The season continues and fans will have to wait and see.