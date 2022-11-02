Blake Shelton Declares He’s ‘Quitting’ After This Battle on ‘The Voice’

Considering an early retirement from The Voice, Blake Shelton jokingly declared he was quitting after singers deliver an unreal performance. As the Knockout Rounds kicked off on Monday (October 31st), the first three contestants to take to the stage were Blake Shelton’s Bodie, R&B showman Kevin Hawkins, and country duo the Dryes. Shelton stated that he pitted them against each other because there were “big” vocalists. Bodie performed Better Now by Post Malone, The Dryers covered Ryan Hurd and Maren Morris’ Chasing After You, and Hawkins took to the stage with This Woman’s Work by Maxwell.

All three performances were so incredible that Blake Shelton had no idea what to do. “This is awful! You guys all did incredible! Two of you were supposed to suck!” the country music star declared. “This is the toughest twist they’ve ever thrown at me. I’ve never felt more pressure as a coach in 22 seasons. I quit! I’m quitting the show right now! You three broke me! I quit!”

Bodie ended up becoming the knockout winner. However, coaches Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello hit their “steal” buttons to bring him onto their team. “I’ve always thought that you had crazy star power,” Cabello explained. “When you sing something and I feel something in my heart, I can’t let somebody like that go ‘cause I like people (who) are the whole package.”

Hawkins ended up picking Stefani.

Gwen Stefani Admitted She Thought Her Life ‘Was Over’ Before Meeting Husband & Fellow ‘The Voice’ Coach Blake Shelton

During her recent appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show, Gwen Stefani shared how Blake Shelton impacted her life in the most extraordinary ways.

“God just put us together,” Stefani said about Blake Shelton. “It was one of those miracle situations where I didn’t see it coming. I was like, ‘I’m gonna wake up every day, I’m gonna have a coffee, I’m gonna take care of my kids and then I’m gonna go to bed. Like, I’m never gonna kiss anyone.’ …like, I thought my life was over. And then Blake Shelton’s like, ‘Hey. I’m Blake Shelton.’”

Stefani then said meeting Blake Shelton was the dream. “Finding a best friend, someone that is, like, on the same plane when it comes to morals, or just the way you look at life, that’s the dream. Having someone that, we think the same about things yet we’re so different, like, he’s watching football and doing his stuff that he does and I’m, like, putting makeup on. We are so different yet we’re so the same on so many levels.”

Stefani previously shared her support for Blake Shelton after he announced that he was planning to leave The Voice after 12 years. “He’s brought so much joy,” she said at the time. “He’s so talented. I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV, so I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone. It’s so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn’t ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake’s gonna be. I’m just so proud of him.”