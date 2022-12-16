Blake Shelton Doesn’t Know Who the New Coaches on ‘The Voice’ Are

During a new promo for Season 23 of The Voice, Blake Shelton jokingly stated doesn’t know who the new coaches for the upcoming season, Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper, are.

During the promo, Horan asked The Voice’s long-time coach if he has a chance of beating him in his final season. To which Blake Shelton bluntly declared “No.” Horan then replied, “Strong words from a big man.” After Chance the Rapper exchanged banter with fellow The Voice coach, Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton said about Chance and Horan, “Who are they again?”

Meanwhile, Horan declared that Blake Shelton is now his dad… with no offense to his actual father.

NBC recently announced that Chance the Rapper and Niall Horan would be joining the upcoming season as coaches. In a statement, Chance the Rapper said he’s happy to join the TV series. “I’m excited to help other Artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience. Get ready for #TeamChance.”

Meanwhile, Horan said he’s also excited about joining the season as a The Voice coach. I’m looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!”

The Voice Season 23 is officially Blake Shelton’s final season on the show. In a statement earlier this fall, Shelton said, “It’s been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew, and catering people, you are the best.”

Blake Shelton Says He’d Return to ‘The Voice’ After Season 23… But As Gwen Stefani’s Celebrity Team Mentor

While speaking to Entertainment Tonight, Blake Shelton stated that he’d return to The Voice after season 23 as Gwen Stefani’s team mentor.

“Oh my god, I’d be honored to be Gwen’s mentor,” Blake Shelton gushed. “Whatever she tells me to do, I’m gonna do it.”

Blake Shelton also spoke about how Gwen Stefani was crying following the Season 22 finale of The Voice. “I walked over to Gwen’s chair after the cameras went off,” he recalled. “And she’s over there literally sobbing. She was like, ‘This is our last time and we’re going to do this together.”

Blake Shelton then said he doesn’t believe that Season 22 will be Gwen Stefani’s last season as a coach on the show. “I would hope not for the sake of the show,” he said. “But it will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life. I was so wrapped up in this that I didn’t even think about that, and now you’re trying to make me emotional!”