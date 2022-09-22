Blake Shelton Drops a New Update on His Farm’s Progress

When country music star Blake Shelton isn’t busy performing for his adoring fans or making dreams come true on The Voice, he can probably be found working on his family farm in Oklahoma. The 1,300-acre ranch takes a tremendous amount of work to maintain, and Shelton isn’t afraid to get his hands dirty in the process.

Shelton gave his Twitter followers a peak behind the scenes and shared a little piece of his busy farm day. Even with the hard work at hand, the musician looks happy to be there.

Farm update for y’all!!! pic.twitter.com/CrLw4p4FDE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) September 22, 2022

In the video, Shelton showed off his favorite tractor while giving his fans a loving message. “A little farming update for y’all. It’s September 22nd. And we’re putting some seed in the ground,” Shelton said. “The old Kubota is moving the earth. Kevin’s driving today he can be a little selfish like that sometimes. Can’t blame him. Can’t blame him when it comes to that tractor. Anyway, that’s the update. You’re welcome America.”

At the end of the video, Shelton gave a nod to his hat and called himself a “couch racer”. The apparel company sells merchandise catered to fans of racing.

Shelton’s followers were quick to talk about how much they love seeing him in the fields putting in the work. “Hire me for farm help I wanna run a tractor all day,” wrote one user. Another wrote, “Looking so good, cowboy!! Also I loveeeeee farm updates.” One fan said thank you to Shelton by saying, “You are so awesome to give us an update on your life and #Thankyou for sharing your fun Id love to be out there with you – I love things too as this!”

Shelton is of course known for his marriage to fellow judge on The Voice and music superstar in her own right, Gwen Stefani. On a recent episode of the popular singing competition, the happy couple found themselves at odds when they both wanted to bring a talented young country singer to their teams.

Jay Allen nailed his first performance. So well in fact he had to choose between the two musical superstars. Both pled their cases to Allen.

“The delivery of that lyric is such a conversational song in order to stay on pitch and get through the lyrics and then hit those powerful moments. Man that’s tough and you sounded great doing it,” Shelton said. “I love your tone, I love your approach. I didn’t expect to turn around and see a UFC fighter singing it, but that’s even cooler man.”

“Blake, he’s taught me so much about country music. And I got to be on two No. 1 country hits with Blake Shelton, which was just the most incredible experience of my life,” Stefani said. “It made me so joyful to recognize that song when it came in, and to hear your voice on it, it was so beautiful and the chorus I thought it sounded really good. It was a really good performance and I would love to coach you.”

Allen eventually chose to side with team Gwen in his journey to win The Voice.