Blake Shelton Facetimes ‘The Voice’ Contestant During Show for Big Surprise: VIDEO

Country music star Blake Shelton gave a fellow performer a surprise this weekend. The musician FaceTimed a former The Voice star.

Dalton Dover was previously on The Voice, the singing competition show where both Shelton and his wife Gwen Stefani are judges. Dover quickly became loved by fans with his powerful voice. Dover frequently goes viral on TikTok where he covers country songs.

Dover was playing at the Ole Red, a live music bar in Tennessee. While he was there, Shelton FaceTimed him and formally invited him to play at the Grand Ole Opry, the “world-famous home of country music and the stage for legends, superstars and rising talent every week.” The video of the call shows Dover getting ready to play a song when the screen behind him starts ringing. He looks back at it, clearly confused, when Shelton’s face popped up onscreen in a FaceTime call.

The crowd started cheering for the legend, and he said “Dalton Dover, what are you doing, buddy?”

Dover responds, “Blake Shelton, what’s up?”

“Well, I’ve just been sitting here, it was my secret way of watching you perform, man,” he said. “Sounds incredible as always, how you been?” Dover responds that he’s doing great, making fans at Ole Red for the past month. After some light conversation, Shelton drops the news.

“I just wanted to call in and say hi to you and tell you congratulations on everything,” Shelton said. “Oh yeah, also I wanna know what you’re doing on December the third. Do you have plans?”

Dover, confused, says no, and Shelton says: “Well, okay that’d be cool because we’d like to have you come perform at Grand Ole Opry.”

The crowd immediately erupts into cheers, and Dover is clearly emotional.

Blake Shelton Invites Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant to Perform at Grand Ole Opry

Shelton jokingly says, “I mean, if you’re busy…” And Dover says, “I’ll be there.”

Fans were thrilled for Dover, and loved the way the news was broken to him. One fan commented: “Watching this gave me goosebumps!” Another fan wrote: “I’m not crying, you’re crying! All the feels. Congrats!”

Fans praised Shelton for always helping out other country stars and former The Voice contestants. One fan responded: “he is one of the nicest guys in the business.” Another tweeted: “Blake is awesome. He always helps out his contestants even after their season has been over.”