Blake Shelton Fans Have a Bone to Pick With the CMA Awards: Here’s Why

One way to surely upset Blake Shelton fans would be to snub him as the CMA Awards have done, and they are royally ticked off. Some of these comments might just light a fuse in others. So, it appears that Shelton did not pick up any nominations for these awards. When the CMA shared the announcement over social media, fans of those nominated were overjoyed and happy. Meh, not so with Shelton’s crew.

Country Living picked a few of these to highlight. One person wrote, “Didn’t see Blake Shelton again!” This fan said, “So many great singers SNUBBED again!” And we get this one: “Yea well I don’t see @blakeshelton on this list. Do you always feel it necessary to leave him out????” Another one wrote, “No @blakeshelton. Again.” “Not watching..Blake Shelton is never in any of these & better then half of these people! Lame!” “Hey where’s Blake? Don’t see him accept on “The Voice”, anymore”. And we wrap up the comments section with this one: “Not watching. Same ones nominated and win all the time. Just proves cm award shows are boring and irrelevant.”

Blake Shelton Stopped By To Visit Jimmy Fallon On ‘The Tonight Show’

If you want to tune into the CMA Awards, then you can do so on November 9 as Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning will host the show. Among those nominated for Entertainer of the Year are Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Morgan Wallen, Carrie Underwood, and Chris Stapleton. They all reportedly received messages of support from their fans. Yet brother, those Blake fans are definitely not going to be turning their TV sets on to watch.

Meanwhile, Shelton recently made a stop to visit Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show. While he was on there, he gave the funny host a line dancing tutorial. Shelton happened to be on there, for real, promoting his new song No Body. The song has a bit of a ’90s era sound to it and that did not escape Shelton’s attention. “When we recorded the song, I thought that it sounded like a ’90s country music song,” Shelton would tell Fallon. “I was like, man… reminds [me] of the songs we used to hear back then on the radio.”

By the way, if you are looking to see Shelton out on tour then you are in luck. Oh, don’t worry about him and his commitment to The Voice. He is still going to be on there along with his wife Gwen Stefani, John Legend, and Camila Cabello. Old Blake is going out on the “Back to the Honky Tonk” tour. Shelton is bringing Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean along for the fun, too.