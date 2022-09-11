Blake Shelton Freaks Out Over Gwen Stefani Getting ‘Two Standing Ovations’ at Opry Debut

Recently, country music superstar Blake Shelton hit the stage at The Grand Ole Opry. And, during this performance, the No Body singer welcomed his wife of just over one year, Gwen Stefani onto the stage as well. This was a big moment, no doubt. But it was extra special as it was Stefani’s first-ever appearance on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage.

It was a performance that wowed the crowd…a reaction that is evident in the two standing ovations Stefani inspired during her debut on the Opry stage. And Blake Shelton showed his pride over the unforgettable moment in a touching Instagram post.

“I am absolutely beside myself right now,” Blake Shelton gushes in his recent Insta post.

“Congratulations @gwenstefani on not one but TWO standing ovations for your Grand Ole @opry stage debut!!!!” the proud husband continues in the caption.

“That was an incredible moment to witness,” Shelton adds in his message.

The Superstar Couple Are All Smiles As Gwen Stefani Joins Hubby Blake Shelton On The Legendary Grand Ole Opry Stage

As the video begins, we see Gwen Stefani as she stands on the legendary Opry stage following an incredible performance. The crowd is going wild with applause and cheers as Stefani stands looking stunning as she dons a gorgeously stunning sparkly pink mini dress. After some impressive cheers and applause, the legendary music duo embraces in a loving hug.

Grand Ole Opry member Blake Shelton hit the stage to entertain fans Saturday evening, September 10. And fans were excited to see that Stefani was joining him as a special guest. During the performance, The Voice stars entertained the crowd with a moving rendition of their popular duet, Nobody But You.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Give One Eager Fan An Unforgettable Meet And Greet

In the video, we meet a fan of the musical duo after a concert. The fan is excited as she waits for the stars to drive by after a local Country Fest performance. The fan is standing in the road, eagerly awaiting a long-awaited meet-up.

One recent TikTok video shows a heartwarming moment as the popular singers stop to greet a fan after a recent performance. As the video begins, we see a young fan waiting for Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani’s vehicle to ride past. The video dons the caption, “my daughter was star struck tonight.”

As the stars drive past, they stop quickly to say hello to the eager young girl. Taking a moment to sign an autograph and even pose for a pic. It’s a moment that truly highlights how the singing duo appreciates their fans.