Blake Shelton Gets Birthday Surprise ‘Don’t Speak’ Performance From Gwen Stefani: VIDEO

On Friday, Blake Shelton performed at Boots in the Park in Norco, Calif. He was joined by Chris Young, Justin Moore, Frank Ray, and one very special guest.

The country music star, who teamed with his wife, Gwen Stefani, for “Happy Anywhere” from 2021’s Body Language, welcomed her to the stage. But it wasn’t just for a performance of the track. Stefani serenaded her husband with a version of “Don’t Speak.” The track is from her 1995 breakthrough album Tragic Kingdom with No Doubt.

what a fun way to celebrate my man @blakeshelton b day weekend by hopping up on stage in #NORCO #California #DONTSPEAK #bootsinthepark gx https://t.co/JghGbZZFlF — Gwen Stefani (@gwenstefani) June 18, 2022

“what a fun way to celebrate my man Blake Shelton b day weekend by hopping up on stage in NORCO,” she wrote in the post that she retweeted from a fan account.

Blake Shelton’s birthday was on Saturday, June 18. He’s 46 years old. Following the performance, he takes a full month off the road to celebrate. It couldn’t come at a better time for Shelton, who’s had a busy June.

Shelton’s team put together a video for social media and shared it on Saturday to mark the occasion.

“All BS, all the time … Happy Birthday, Blake!!! – Team BS” the crew captioned the post. It seems like it’s been a special one.

New Music Coming From Blake Shelton

Last week, Blake Shelton and Zac Brown Band announced a collaboration that is coming soon. The track, titled “Out in the Middle,” will hit streamers on June 22. Shelton seems pretty excited about it.

It’ll be his first new music since Body Language.

There were a lot of unlikely collaborations over the last week and a half in the Music City. Somehow, Blake Shelton found himself attached to many of them despite not being in town. Most recently, Darius Rucker dropped into Shelton’s Broadway bar, Ole Red, and bought everyone a beer. The moment came as Rucker was on his way to perform at Bridgestone Arena with Brooks & Dunn.

During CMA Fest, Luke Bryan dropped by Ole Red despite having his own bar across the street. Shelton took time to send a video message from the road, joking that Bryan knows the place to be. Bryan dropped in on his own bar, 32 Bridge, later in the week.

On the Road in 2022

Blake Shelton has hinted at retirement in recent years, but The Voice judge still has scattered festival dates until Labor Day weekend. When he returns to the road, it’ll be for a couple of big country festivals north of the border. He’s at Calgary Stampede on July 16 and Country Thunder Saskatchewan on July 17. He has a string of dates in the midwest, as well. For a full list of Blake Shelton’s live performances in 2022 and for ticket information, visit his website.