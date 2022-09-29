Blake Shelton Gets Earful From ‘The Voice’ Fans Over ‘Disrespectful’ Comment

Blake Shelton is getting quite an earful from The Voice fans over a “disrespectful” comment he made at fellow coach Camila Cabello.

According to The Sun, Blake Shelton ruffled a few feathers when he called out Cabello for stepping “all over” his joke. However, Cabello slammed the country music superstar for still not pronouncing her name correctly. She stated that it’s “Cah-milla” not “Cah-meela,” which he says instead.

“You pronounce my name wrong still!” Cabello declared. To which Blake Shelton replied, “I know, I did it on purpose.”

Cabello further revealed that the first time Shelton pronounced her name incorrectly was when he called her Cam-milla, Carmichael, Chameleon. Shelton then said, “I can’t help that your name is spelled wrong. It’s right there for me to see. It says Cah-milla.”

Although the duo was just going back and forth bantering, The Voice fans were quick to stand up for Cabello. One viewer declared, “That’s not even close to being funny or a joke, that’s just disrespectful.”

Another then said, “No Blake it’s spelled right maybe you need your eyes checked #TeamCamila.”

This wasn’t the first time that critics came after Shelton for his banter with Cabello. During the premiere, the country singer reportedly interrupted Cabello’s confessional interview backstage with some fighting words that turned “almost” inappropriate.

Camila Cabello Opens Up About Joining Blake Shelton, John Legend, & Gwen Stefani As a First-Time Coach on ‘The Voice’

While speaking to People recently, Camila Cabello discussed how it feels to be going up against Blake Shelton, John Legend, and Gwen Stefani as a first-time coach on The Voice.

“I do get a little bit of imposter syndrome sometimes,” Cabello explained. “I do want to do right by the contestants sometimes I’m like – there’s some people that are 40, they’ve been doing this for so long and I’m like, ‘I think you should do it like this.’”

However, she doesn’t believe that’s how things should be. “I have been doing this for 10 years now and I had extreme situations where it hasn’t been a slow journey either. So I’ve had to gather a lot of knowledge in a short burst of time. I do have something to offer and I try to just be as helpful as possible.”

Meanwhile, Cabello says she’s feeling less pressure and believes she’s “killing it” on The Voice stage. John Legend then declared, “She’s really good. Honestly, she took to it almost immediately and she’s been so good on the show. Very competitive and she’s going to be a tough one to beat.”

In regards to what she’s learned from her 10-year music career already, the former Fifth Harmony bandmate added, “A lot of what I took from it that was really helpful is the psychological nerves tricks. If you look at it this way, if you reframe it this way, if you feel your body tightening up, if you lost your jaw, that’s going to make the notes that come out as… all these little tips and tricks that didn’t just come from the competition show but from my whole vibe.”