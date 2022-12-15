Blake Shelton Gets Emotional Discussing How ‘The Voice’ Has Changed His Life

When country superstar Blake Shelton first joined The Voice 11 years ago, he was a young newlywed. He owned a handful of No. 1 records. And he was months removed from joining the Grand Ole Opry.

No wonder Shelton was emotional Tuesday night as his days on The Voice’s coaching panel draw to a close. But the reasons are different than you think. His career still is thriving. After all, he’s the top earner among all country music entertainers. And he’s still a newlywed (thanks, in part, to the show), with three new stepsons.

But at the end of Tuesday’s finale, it hit him that he no longer would be coaching with his wife. Shelton has a few more months remaining on The Voice. But Gwen Stefani won’t be around in the spring.

Shelton believes his marriage to Stefani was his greatest gift from all those seasons spent bickering, bantering and mentoring on the popular reality singing competition. This fall was the final time he and Stefani would work together on the show. Maybe he’ll return one day. Perhaps Stefani will come back for future seasons. But there was a finality to Tuesday for the two lovebirds.

“The Voice has changed my life in a million ways,” Blake Shelton told Fox News Digital. “Most importantly, I met Gwen Stefani as a coach on the show, and now she’s my wife.”

Then he admitted to seeing Stefani shed a few tears as the show ended. “It was crazy,” he said. “I didn’t even think about it… until the cameras shut off, then I realized, ‘Oh, my gosh.’ I looked over, and she was crying.”

He added: “She was like, ‘That’s it, we’re never going to do this again, you know?’… it was bittersweet.”

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani performed together as a married couple for the first time in July, 2021, days after they got married on Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. (Terry Wyatt/Getty Images)

Fans Watched the Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Romance Blossom

The Blake Shelton-Gwen Stefani romance is well documented. Fans saw it unfold in primetime. The two met on set in 2014. At the time, Shelton still was married to Miranda Lambert. They were one of country music’s cutest and most talented couples. Meanwhile, Stefani was married to rocker Gavin Rossdale. The two were parents to three sons.

Both marriages permanently broke apart in the summer of 2015. Then Shelton and Stefani became official that November. But Shelton waited a long time until October 2020 to propose. The two married in a small ceremony during the Fourth of July weekend, 2021, at Shelton’s Oklahoma ranch. Shelton built a small chapel on his property while the couple and Stefani’s three boys spent part of the pandemic lockdown at the ranch.

Bryce Leatherwood, who was a part of Team Blake Shelton, won The Voice season 22. That gave Shelton his ninth overall win. He still has the spring to soak in all that reality show vibe. But Stefani and Camila Cabello cycle off as coaches. Chance the Rapper and Niall Horon will sit in two of the vacant swivel chairs. Plus, John Legend is taking a break, while long-time coach Kelly Clarkson is returning.

Shelton was proud of Leatherwood for the win. Maybe he’ll become the 16th singer Shelton has coached to earn a No. 1 record.

But the country singer still believes he’s the biggest winner.

“I won the ultimate prize on The Voice,” Blake Shelton told Fox. ” I don’t think anybody had a bigger win than I did.”