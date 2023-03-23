Blake Shelton Gets Emotional Hitting ‘The Voice’ Button for the Final Time: VIDEO

Emotions got the better of him when country music star Blake Shelton hit his The Voice button one more time earlier this week.

During The Voice season 23’s final episode of blind auditions, Shelton hit his red button for the 600th and final time. The show’s host Carson Daly pointed out the huge milestone as the country singer celebrated the last member of his final season’s team, Grace West, after she performed Pam Tillis’ Maybe It Was Memphis.

“My heart swells up to think about my journey on this show,” Blake Shelton stated. “23 seasons, and for the last person for me to hit this button for, I didn’t let it take over. I can’t show any emotion – but I did get a little bit shook-up.”

Shelton also pointed out to West that he had one spot left on his team and he would be honored if she enjoyed the last Team Blake. Kelly Clarkson quickly said that the country artist is a great coach for the teenage singer. “I love Niall, and Niall has been killing it… But I’ve also known Blake for years, and he’s the guy that really does help artists out. This [speech] is my gift to Blake Shelton.”

Obviously, it was a no-brainer for West as she quickly picked Shelton as her coach. Horan quickly responded by stating, “Losing to Blake on his final-ever artist? I’ll concede.”

Blake Shelton went on to declare that he’s officially finished with blind auditions. “I’m never doing that again! I’m never pushing that button again! Get it out of here!”

Blake Shelton Claims He’s Leaving ‘The Voice’ With the ‘Strongest Team’ He’s Ever Had

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton revealed just how confident he truly is about his newly assembled The Voice season 23 team. “I’m going out with the strongest team I’ve ever had,” Shelton declared. “I don’t win this last season, it’s really embarrassing!”

Fellow The Voice coach, Chance the Rapper, responded to Shelton’s comment by jokingly stated, “I think the best way to leave a job is to lose on the way out!”

Meanwhile, Blake Shelton became a little sentimental for a bit. He admitted that he didn’t normally get wrapped up in the “final moment” of things. “But when I hit my button for Grace, who’s the last person that I’ll ever do that for… I can’t believe I just did that. I kind of got emotional.

Shelton went on to add that while he knew the final blind auditions were happening, he was trying to take all the moments. “And it’s going by so fast,” he continued. “So, when I said that out loud, it became real.”

Besides West, others who are on Shelton’s Season 23 team are Neil Salsich, Alex Whalen, and Mary Kate Connor.