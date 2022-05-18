Blake Shelton Gets Fans Amped Ahead of Concert at NASCAR’s All-Star Race

Five-time CMA Male Vocalist of the Year Blake Shelton will perform a full concert set before the NASCAR All-Star Race this Saturday at Texas Motor Speedway. The Oklahoma native will serenade Fort Worth racing fans with some of the hits that helped Shelton sell over 13 million albums in his career to date.

As an added benefit to fans, Texas Motor Speedway will offer premier access to both the concert and NASCAR lineup with purchase of a Track Pass ticket upgrade. All ticket holders can watch Shelton perform for no additional charge, but Track Pass fans get front-stage access plus a special meet-and-greet with the NASCAR drivers.

“It only makes sense to have next-level talent like Blake Shelton perform for this festival of fun and part of one of the crown jewels of motorsports racing, the NASCAR All-Star Race,” said Texas Motor Speedway General Manager Rob Ramage. “We are offering a priceless experience for our fans and have countless activities planned for this festival. Keep watching our website, we will have so many other next-level fan experiences to announce. It’s going to be huge, something for everyone, and we are so excited to have this super star, Blake Shelton, perform live during our All-Star Race and festival.”

Blake Shelton’s NASCAR performance marks his first return to a Texas stage in nearly a year

Earlier this week, TMS announced that Blake Shelton’s start time moved to 5:30 p.m., between the NASCAR Open and the 7 p.m. green flag for the $1-million-to-win All-Star Race. Shelton last played Fort Worth in the fall, when he brought his “Friends and Heroes” tour to Dickies Arena in September. Concert organizers promise a full 60 minute set of Shelton’s biggest hits, plus a few cuts from his latest album, Body Language. The new “deluxe” version of the album features his Platinum-selling 28th country radio chart-topper, “Happy Anywhere,” featuring wife and fellow singer Gwen Stefani.

As much as fans hope the lovers meet on stage for a duet, earlier this year Shelton said that marrying Stefani actually represents a “stripping away” of the obligations of career.

“What I’ve been looking forward to doing for the last four or five years is eyeing that timeline; that part of my career, where I just need to start stripping some things away,” Shelton said. “You gotta get some life in there. [By] marrying Gwen, I’ve married into a family. She’s got three boys … and all of a sudden, you go, there’s other stuff.”

Preceding the Sunday race is the SPEEDYCASH.COM 220 NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race (Friday, May 20, at 7:30 pm) and the Texas 250 Xfinity Series race (Saturday, May 21, at 12:30 pm). Both will air live on FS1. Tickets for the NASCAR All-Star Race begin at $35 for adults and $10 for kids 12 and under.