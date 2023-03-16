Blake Shelton Gets Grilled During Interview with Carson Daly’s Son on “The Voice’ Set

Blake Shelton took time out of his busy schedule for an interview with Jackson Daly. who happens to be The Voice host Carson Daly’s son. Carson Daly also appears on NBC’s morning program TODAY. This time, though, his son was in the spotlight.



Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Jackson happens to be an NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition correspondent. He’s 14 years old. Jackson Daly talked with Shelton on The Voice set during his final season on the show as a judge. A clip shared with PEOPLE shows Daly getting a tour around the music competition show’s set from Shelton, 46.

Blake Shelton Showed Carson Daly’s Son Where His Father Sits On ‘The Voice’

“So this is where Carson Daly actually sits,” Shelton said. He lifted a curtain to bring more lighting into the backstage area. “While people are performing, he can watch the performance on the screen right here.”

Shelton then gestures to papers in front of the screen He notes, “He keeps his notes so he knows a little bit of information about each contestant, and he can go out there and act like he knows what he’s talking about, you know? Like you do with this show.”

“Oh, okay, yeah,” Daly said with a hint of a laugh. “He always tells me, ‘Fake it til you make it.’ ” “You’re nailing it,” Shelton said. “Yeah, that’s what you’ve done,” Jackson replies, which makes Shelton laugh.

The two walk out to the main stage, bidding each other farewell. “Blake, thank you for talking to me,” Daly said. “Well, Buddy,” Shelton said, extending his hand for a handshake, “I’ll still promise to still be a major part of your life.”

NBC Nightly News: Kids Edition, which is anchored by NBC News’ Lester Holt, streams every Thursday at 4 p.m. Eastern, 3 p..m. Central, on NBCNews.Com, NBC News Apps (TVs and Mobile), the NBC News YouTube channel, and Peacock.

Country Music Star Reflects On Life After Leaving TV Show

Meanwhile, Shelton is ready to embrace home life after he leaves The Voice. For instance, what if Shelton decided one day to simply get up and leave his music career behind him? “If I walked away from my career at this time, the only thing that I run the risk of is having regrets that I’m missing out on some more important things in life,” Shelton said. And those more important things? They are his wife, Gwen Stefani, and his stepsons. “This isn’t about me anymore and never will be again,” he said.