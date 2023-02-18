Blake Shelton ‘Gets In the Mood’ to ‘The Voice’ Newcomer Niall Horan’s Track ‘Heaven’

Kicking off the weekend with some humor and good music, Blake Shelton took to Instagram to share a video of him getting “in the mood” with Heaven by fellow The Voice coach Niall Horan.

In the hilarious clip, Shelton is seen lip-syncing the song while dancing in front of his liquor stash. “This song gets me in the mood..” the country music hitmaker declared.

Among those who responded to the video was The Voice’s crew, which declared, “BLAKE” with four cry emojis. Shelton is currently preparing for his final season on the hit singing show. He is the final original coach to be turning his red chair for the final time.

“This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me,” Shelton said about The Voice. He further disclosed that has been a “hell of a ride” over the past 12 years of chair turns.

The hilarious clip also comes just weeks after a promo clip of the show featured Horan declaring in his best Shelton impression, “This is my last season on this show.” Along with Shelton and Horan, Kelly Clarkson and Chance the Rapper will be coaching the new season of The Voice. This will be Chance the Rapper and Horan’s first season.

Blake Shelton Threw Serious Shade at Niall Horan While Chatting About the Upcoming Season of ‘The Voice’

In the first promo of The Voice season 23, Blake Shelton threw some serious shade at Niall Horan as the duo prepares to square in the upcoming season of The Voice.

When Horan asked Shelton about his last season, the country music star appeared to grow annoyed with the former One Direction bandmate. Clarkson then asked Shelton to share his thoughts about the new coaches of the season. “Who are they again?” Shelton asked. Clarkson responded with “Oh my God.”

Horan responded to the jab by stating that Shelton is now his “new” dad. “Sorry to my dad,” the singer added.

Meanwhile, Horan spoke to NBC Insider about how Blake Shelton isn’t the one coach he’s actually concerned about. “Ooh, my biggest competition this year is definitely Kelly [Clarkson],” he declared. “We have very similar tastes in music, same kind of taste in voices. Yeah, I think she’s going to be a massive threat to me. But you never know, I could win the thing.”

Horan went on to add that he loves finding new talent online. “I really wanted to get involved and find a new crop of talent that we can nurture and make careers of. I’m excited to win this thing. I’ve got an unbelievable team of ridiculous talent.”