Blake Shelton & Gwen Stefani Go Head-to-Head in Fight for Incredible Singer on ‘The Voice’ Premiere

Recent country music star Jay Allen has been cutting his teeth in Nashville for the last 10 years. But now he’s gaining national attention after his memorable audition on this season of The Voice. His performance was captivating enough to cause husband and wife duo Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani to go head-to-head for a chance to become his coach on the show.

The popular singing couple each made their case to Allen for him to join their respective teams. Shelton started the argument.

“The delivery of that lyric is such a conversational song in order to stay on pitch and get through the lyrics and then hit those powerful moments. Man that’s tough and you sounded great doing it,” Shelton said. “I love your tone, I love your approach. I didn’t expect to turn around and see a UFC fighter singing it, but that’s even cooler man.”

Gwen Stefani Pleads Her Case

Stefani then had her turn to try and sell Allen on coming to her team. She pleaded her case passionately to the talented country singer.

“Blake, he’s taught me so much about country music. And I got to be on two No. 1 country hits with Blake Shelton, which was just the most incredible experience of my life,” Stefani said. “It made me so joyful to recognize that song when it came in, and to hear your voice on it, it was so beautiful and the chorus I thought it sounded really good. It was a really good performance and I would love to coach you.”

She continued, “I know music, I’ve toured the world, and I know how to do this show, And it’s kind of a two-for-one, because I’ll just ask him if I have questions. Anyways, I thought you did a great job and I would love to coach you if you want to be over here on team Gwen.”

Jay Allen Reacts to an Eventful Night

Allen eventually decided to side with Stefani as he joined team Gwen for his journey on this season of The Voice. “Blake, I’m a giant fan and I respect you so much, but I have to choose your wife,” Allen said.

The rising country star took to Twitter to thank the couple for their support despite them being at odds about scoring his talent.

Shelton lost out on Allen’s talent. He voiced his disappointment, but surely he’s happy his wife locked down a very promising talent for her team.

“I don’t know what’s going on around here, but it’s not good for me. I used to be the Country king on The Voice. It’s not slowly slipping away, it’s gone and I’m sick of it,” Shelton joked.