Blake Shelton, Gwen Stefani Make Unexpected Stop to Meet Young Fan: VIDEO

I mean, are any of us surprised when it hit social media that The Voice stars Blake Shelton and his pop music icon wife Gwen Stefani went out of their way to make the night of one eager fan? The famous couple is known for their dedication to fans. Often going out of their way to celebrate the people whose support helped to make them famous in the first place.

But, that doesn’t make it any less touching when we catch a glimpse of their unexpected appearances. Giving fans an unforgettable surprise. Just as they did recently in a meet and greet that was captured on TikTok.

In the video, we meet a fan of the musical duo after a concert. The fan is excited as she waits for the stars to drive by after a local Country Fest performance. The fan is standing in the road, eagerly awaiting a long-awaited meet-up.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Give One “Star Struck” Fan An Evening She Will Never Forget

As the TikTok video begins, we see the young fan as she waits for the singers to drive past her. The text over the video reads “my daughter was star struck tonight” with a little smiling star emoji underneath. Eventually, the vehicle with Shelton and Stefani inside shows up…and slows down to greet the fan.

Blake Shelton leans out of his window and says hello to his young fan and happily gives her an autograph. The fan then takes a moment for a selfie pic with the No Body singer. Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani poses for the pic from the other seat.

Blake Shelton And Gwen Stefani Are One Of Musics Hottest Couples, But He Didn’t Always Know Who She Was…

Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani are one of the hottest couples in the music industry right now. The couple met years ago while filming their popular reality TV competition series The Voice. Then after years of dating, the two finally tied the knot in the summer of 2021.

However, when they first met, Blake Shelton wasn’t entirely sure who his now-wife and former singer for the 1990s pop group No Doubt was. Well, he did know she was “hot,” the star points out.

“I would have probably said, ‘Are you talking about that girl that holds up the orange in her video?’” Blake Shelton told says in a conversation with ET.

“I never understood until now that she’s from Orange County,” the singer continues.

“My entire life of knowing who Gwen Stefani even was was ‘Is that the girl that holds the orange up in the video? Oh my god, she’s so hot, but why is she obsessed with this freaking orange, you know?’” Shelton quips of his wife.