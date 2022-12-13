Blake Shelton Says He’s Happiest in Oklahoma ‘Away From Everything’ in LA

Blake Shelton is a busy, busy man. Despite everything he’s got going on in his life, he said he’s happiest when he’s just chilling back home with his wife Gwen Stefani.

In addition to being a country music star, he has also been a long-time star of the music-themed TV program The Voice. His new TV show Barmageddon also recently debuted. The 5th rendition of his Hallmark holiday movie Come Home For Christmas is also now streaming. Shelton is an executive producer for the film series, which was inspired by his 2012 song Come Home For Christmas. His business, music, and entertainment endeavors go even deeper than that though. That makes it easy to wonder how he finds time for it all.

Well, it was recently announced that Blake Shelton would be leaving The Voice to spend more time with his family and on his ranch in Oklahoma. Though he is currently reprioritizing his life to make more time for his family, he said making music is the one thing he will never walk away from.

Blake Shelton Is Happiest Kicking Back With His Wife

In a recent interview with People Magazine, Blake Shelton revealed that he wants no regrets about how he spends his time moving forward. Among the topics of discussion include the epic gardens he’s grown alongside his wife back on their property in Oklahoma. “We go way over the top,” said Shelton. “It’s embarrassing how much we spend on seeds. Besides music, gardening has been our biggest bonding activity.”

When not on the road touring with his band, tending the gardens, or overseeing one of his many professional interests, Shelton revealed that he’s now happiest just chilling on the couch with his wife. “Gwen and I have done so much traveling and touring and work the first half of our lives that now we’re like, ‘Hey, I’m good to put my sweatpants on at 6 p.m. and watch Ozark eight times,'” he says. “That’s our life now, and we love it.”

With such an accomplished career, Shelton says the only thing he worries about regretting in life these days is missing out on the important stuff back at home. He reiterated that spending time with his wife back at home is where he feels the happiest. “We get away from everything in L.A., and we’re just us. It truly does feel different,” he says. “That’s where I feel the most comfortable, happy, and safe. The relationship that we have is so natural and so normal. This feels like the easiest thing I’ve ever been a part of,” he says of marriage. “To me, she’s my best friend, and everything that I need and lean on.”