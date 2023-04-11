Blake Shelton Honored on Special Highlight Episode of ‘The Voice’

To commemorate Blake Shelton’s impressive career, The Voice is featuring fellow coaches both past and present to reflect on his legacy. Tonight’s episode of The Voice, “Best of the Blinds, Battles and Blake”, is honoring Shelton as the only artist to have adjudicated all 23 seasons since its inception in 2011.

Fellow Voice coaches Kelly Clarkson, Christina Aguilera, Usher, Camila Cabello and the new judges Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are all in agreement about one thing: country singer Blake Shelton’s remarkable tenure on The Voice. “I think it’s impossible to think of The Voice and not think of Blake Shelton,” Clarkson said in a clip provided by Entertainment Weekly.

The renowned pop star paints a vivid image of her country counterpart, likening him to a beacon that draws in contestants with its shimmering light. Indeed, the video features plenty of hopefuls who are eager and willing to join Team Blake. Usher expressed his anticipation of Shelton potentially running for the presidency in the future, while Aguilera commented that he “pulls out heartstrings” with his dimples and country accent.

Other past ‘The Voice’ coaches pay tribute to Blake Shelton

Cabello articulated how much Shelton values the vocalists he mentors and added that his commitment to helping them reach their highest potential is unwavering. “[He’s also] one of the funniest people I’ve ever met,” they added. In addition, we get to see a youthful Shelton’s debut interview on The Voice. “I wish I could sit here and tell you that I knew exactly what The Voice the television show is gonna be about,” he says. “It has to start with a great voice.”

Spanning over a decade, the nine-time champion has made his mark on the competition and cemented his legacy on the show. Of course, it’s also where he also met his beloved wife Gwen Stefani.

On Monday’s episode, the illustrious coaches Blake Shelton, Kelly Clarkson, John Legend and Niall Horan will each be honoring season 23 of The Voice with a resounding rendition of Frankie Valli’s “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You. Not only that, but they’ll also be revisiting some of their favorite moments from this season – covering everything from Blind Auditions to Battle Rounds.

Meanwhile, the country crooner hinted at what he might do with all the extra time on his hands he’ll have after exiting The Voice. He delighted his followers with a glimpse of springtime preparations on his expansive farm. In an Instagram video, the country singer shared a glimpse of himself on his Kubota tractor jokingly informing his followers that since there’s “absolutely no frost in the forecast,” he figured he’d jump in and get some work done.