Blake Shelton Humbly Thanks NASCAR’s Bubba Wallace for Supporting Kids in Need

One thing that I didn’t expect today was seeing Blake Shelton and Bubba Wallace interacting on Twitter. Country music and NASCAR. That’s a combo like peanut butter and chocolate, it just doesn’t get any better than that. Bubba was at a charity event and it just turned out that Wallace is a big fan of the God’s Country singer.

Of course, Wallace is a big name in NASCAR. He has some of the best sponsorships in the sport and is one of the biggest names. The driver does have other interests. Like music, and helping kids in need. Apparently, he spent a pretty penny at auction in order to become the owner of a Blake Shelton signed guitar.

Check out the tweet below and see it for yourself.

Hey @BubbaWallace I am certain my signature ain’t worth that kind of money but thanks for raising money for a great cause! @SCC_Charlotte pic.twitter.com/Wzd7jjaKsE — Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) May 27, 2022

Look, I don’t know how much Bubba put up for that guitar, but by the reactions around him, I think it was a pretty penny. While Shelton doesn’t think his signature is worth all that much, helping a good cause is almost always priceless. It looks like the NASCAR driver is happy with his new purchase.

Oh, also, check out those Jordans. I guess that’s a perk of being on 23XI.

It was just last week in Texas that Shelton gave the command for the All-Star race. He’s a big NASCAR fan and was delighted to see Wallace buy that guitar. Speedway Children’s Charities in Charlotte helps out a lot of kids that need it and these two coming together to make something big happen like this is just awesome.

It’s going to be a busy weekend for Bubba Wallace in Charlotte, maybe we’ll see more of Blake Shelton at the track this Sunday.

Blake Shelton and Bubba Wallace Mingle in Black Ties in Charlotte

Any time you see Blake Shelton hanging out with Bubba Wallace, you have to think that there’s something more happening. The country singer is in town, at least he was last night. Why wouldn’t he stick around for some great racing and some great company at the speedway? The Coca-Cola 600 is going to be a ton of fun, not to mention the Xfinity and Truck Series races.

Charlotte has been home to some of the most amazing races in NASCAR history. Some of the biggest upsets, close calls, and memorable wrecks. This year, there could be another exciting race as these driers go the distance and try to prove that they can last. Wallace is one of the best in these types of races. It isn’t exactly a superspeedway, but the 1.5-mile oval is going to feel like home for a car like the No. 23.

So, are you ready for this weekend, Outsiders? This is going to be a big weekend and a big race. Charlotte is one of a kind and the racing is going to be hot in all three national series. Let’s hope there’s a Blake Shelton set thrown in there.