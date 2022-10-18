Blake Shelton Invites Several of His Famous Friends To Compete in His New Game Show, ‘Barmageddon’

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly are ready for the bar games as the new USA Network series Barmageddon prepares to hit cable airwaves later this year. And, in this new series, the country music superstar and the iconic TV personality invite some of their famous friends to join as they hit the bar floor playing some of the most popular pub games. From beer pong with gigantic red cups to air cannon cornhole it seems there is never a dull moment at Shelton’s bar Ole Red.

Blake Shelton and Carson Daly Are Bringing Some Big Fun And Big Names With Barmageddon

Longtime buddies and stars of The Voice are starring and producing in the upcoming barroom-based USA Network series Barmageddon. Of course, the duo has brought in another big name to host the series, WWE Hall of Famer Nikki Bella.

“Barmageddon is a show where the celebrities you love give viral video sensations a shot at redemption,” notes Carson Daly in the trailer for the upcoming USA Network series. “Playing some crazy games.”

“It’s a show that’s shot right here in Nashville, Tennessee, in Blake’s bar, Ole Red,” the host continues in the trailer. Daly also addresses Shelton in the clip noting that the bar, Ole Red, is like a home to the singer.

“This is your home,” Daly says. “This is your bar.”

“I have literally slept here,” Shelton quips in response.

A Barroom Full Of Big Celebrities

There are some familiar faces joining Blake Shelton, Carson Daly, and Nikki Bella in the new series as well. Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton’s wife will be competing against Sheryl Crow, Sasha Banks, and Brie Belle.

“With my wife, I think she just felt a little bit sorry for me,” Blake Shelton jokes in the clip. Of course, Stefani looks amazing in the clip as she appears as one of the guests. “For sure,” Daly hilariously agrees.

“It’s so much fun seeing all of these celebrities letting loose,” says Nikki Bella of the wild shenanigans in the trailer.

Trace Adkins, Elle King, Kane Brown, and Jimmy Johnson are among the other stars slated to guest star in Barmageddon’s first season.

Of course, the fun isn’t all game-related on Barmaggedon with some big names in music stopping by! Many of the musicians also take a moment to sing some of their popular hits. Along with Ole Red’s house band, of course!

The series is described as one that features “over-the-top games that Daly describes as ones “that are basically in your local bar.” However, Daly explains, they are “just bigger and better.”

“When people watch Barmageddon, that’s your ticket to have the most fun you could ever imagine on TV,” Daly says in the exciting clip.

Barmageddon premieres on the USA Network Monday, Dec. 5 at 9 p.m. ET/PT.