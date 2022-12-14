Blake Shelton Invites ‘The Voice’ Alumni to Make Grand Ole Opry Debut in Surprise Video at His Bar

Blake Shelton had the honor of inviting his Season 19 The Voice group Worth the Wait to make their Grand Ole Opry debut.

The country music trio, which includes sisters Jacy Matthews and Mia Makana and their mother Tara Matthews played a pop-up concert at Shelton’s Ole Red bar location in Gatlinburg, TN, on Sunday, December 11. And mid-set, they got a remote visit from their former judge.

Our friends @worththewaittrio were surprised by the boss man, @blakeshelton during the middle of their pop up show last night!



He invited the mother-daughter trio to make their Grand Ole @opry Debut early next year! Congratulations y’all! pic.twitter.com/TenIWbAw8z — Ole Red (@OleRed) December 12, 2022

The call came as a complete surprise to the ladies, and it took a few moments for Blake Shelton to reveal why he was checking in.

“ I just wanted to bump my head in and say hi to you guys,” he said. “Haven’t seen you since…I guess… I don’t even know when. Think I saw you one time since you were on the show. And it just makes me happy to know that you’re still out there hammering away and playing there at Ole Red.”

The singer blushed as Shelton gushed over their talents and dedication to making it in the industry. But their emotions took a quick turn for the better when the God’s Country artist finally got to the point.

“Oh yeah, one other thing… I almost forgot. I’d like to invite you to play at the Grand Ole Opry next year,” he said with a smile. “I mean, if you don’t want to that’s fine.”

The Singers’ ‘Hearts are Exploding’ After Blake Shelton’s Personal Invitation

The singers stood stunned and then burst into happy tears. Once they were able to find their words, one of the sisters joked, “yeah, I think we’ll pass,” which made Shelton laugh.

Then Tara stepped up to the microphone and gladly accepted the invitation.

“Not ‘yeah,’ but ‘hell yeah,'” she yelled.

Following the Ole’ Red performance, Worth the Wait jumped on Instagram and shared that their “hearts are exploding” in anticipation of singing on the coveted stage. Along with the message, they also posted several photos they took during a recent trip to Grand Ole Opry. And they included a clip from Shelton’s call that gave an up-close view of their reaction.

The talented family immediately stole Shelton’s heart with their The Voice audition in 2020. But they only made it to the Top 17. However, they earned a legion of fans during their time on the series, and they dropped their first album, Vinyl Revival, this year.

There is no official date for the Worth the Wait Grand Ole Opry. But if you’d like to see the group play, you can keep your eye on the venue’s calendar for updates.