Blake Shelton Is ‘Tired’ of Kelly Clarkson in Hilarious New ‘The Voice’ Promo

The 23rd season of The Voice is almost here, and a new promo reveals that Blake Shelton has already grown weary of Kelly Clarkson. On January 24, 2023, the 30-second trailer for Shelton’s final season was released on YouTube. In it, he expresses his enthusiasm to leave Clarkson and move on to something new.

“This is my last season as a coach on ‘The Voice,’ and after 23 seasons-”. The shot abruptly cuts to Clarkson. “He’s so tired,” Clarkson blurts out. “I am tired,” a beleaguered Blake admits. “Tired of this!”

For his farewell season, Blake spared no expense. The promo shows he went even as far as to erect a massive sign in the shape of his iconic “pick me” pose. This season brings two fresh faces to the coaching panel. Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper are replacing Gwen Stefani and John Legend. However, it’s obvious that Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton’s rivalry will remain in focus judging by the teaser.

In previous advertisements, Shelton has presented himself as a mentor figure to Horan.“Niall is already stealing my incredible artistic expression,” Shelton says in the promo.“I feel like a young you,” Horan tells Shelton at one point.

Blake Shelton isn’t Horan’s biggest competition

During his chat with NBC Insider, Horan divulged that he senses Clarkson is the most serious opponent he has on the show rather than Shelton. “Ooh, my biggest competition this year is definitely Kelly,” he revealed. “We have very similar tastes in music, the same kind of taste in voices. Yeah, I think she’s going to be a massive threat to me. But you never know, I could win the thing.”

As he bids farewell to The Voice set, Shelton has expressed that there is one item in particular that he plans to take away with him: his chair. In a conversation with People magazine, the country singer divulged this intention of taking his seat along for the ride.

“I don’t know if they’re gonna offer that or not,” Shelton explained. “I feel like they owe me a damn chair though. Who else can sit in my chair? It’s like the three bears – I don’t want anybody else sitting in my chair. I’m gonna try to get that away from them. Maybe I’ll have to buy it or something.”

Despite Blake’s imminent departure from The Voice, he said recently that Gwen will likely return to the show in years to come. “But it will be the last time she and I do this together, and it is crazy to think of how the show changed my life,” he told Entertainment Tonight. Of course, Shelton famously met Stefani while working on the show. “I was so wrapped up in this that I didn’t even think about that!”