A funny new The Voice clip casts hosts and singers John Legend and Blake Shelton as the ultimate odd couple. In the footage, the two stars play roommates and spoof The Odd Couple sitcom from the 1970s. Shelton plays Oscar Madison, a character known for being a slob, while Legend takes on Felix Unger, a neat freak. The hilarious sketch was shared on YouTube.

The video starts with a montage of Shelton and Legend’s lives as roommates, in the same way classic sitcoms always do. Every time Shelton is eating chips on their couch, Legend is never too far away with a vacuum in hand, cleaning up after him. Legend mentions the holiday party he and Shelton are hosting at their place to which Shelton says he’s in charge of food. He then said that he made his “world-famous holiday dip.”

“The last time you made dip, I ended up in the emergency room, Blake,” Legend deadpans. “I don’t think that was the dip,” Shelton retorts. After Legend inquires about the party invitations, Shelton confirms that he has sent them out– but his visibly tense expression says otherwise. Legend leaves in a huff. Shelton glances at the camera. “I wonder if he’s going to be mad that I forgot to send out the invites,” he quips. The clip ends on a cliffhanger, with a “To Be Continued” caption.

Tuesday’s season 22 finale had two contestants each from Shelton and Legend vying for the top prize. The final five contestants are Omar Jose Cardona, Shelton (Bodie, Bryce Leatherwood, and Brayden Lape), and Coach Camila Cabello’s contestant Morgan Myles. The finale included performances by Kane Brown, Kelly Clarkson, Maluma OneRepublic, and Adam Lambert as well as season 21 winners Girl Named Tom. The coaches also performed songs with their final contestants.

Blake Shelton’s new show fits his Oscar Madison image

Gwen Stefani is well-aware that Blake Shelton’s fans will struggle with his upcoming departure from The Voice. Recently, the 53-year-old singer spoke about her husband leaving the NBC show. She stated that she feels bad for those who tune in to watch it regularly.

“He’s brought so much joy. He’s so talented,” Stefani told Entertainment Tonight. “I know people just wait around to laugh and watch him on TV. I feel sorry for everybody [that] he’s gonna be gone.” Stefani admits even she wasn’t ready for Shelton to leave the show. “It’s so weird Blake Shelton is leaving The Voice. I wasn’t ready, you know what I mean? I have to figure out who this new Blake’s gonna be,” she explained. “I’m just so proud of him.”

Shelton’s new tv project is Barmageddon, where celebrities compete in bar games. He is executive producing the show with The Voice host, Carson Daly. Of course, Gwen Stefani was on the show. “I’m gonna be on one of the [episodes]. I think I was his guinea pig,” Stefani quipped. “I was the first episode, me and Sheryl Crow. It’s a fun show. [It’s] completely different from The Voice. I mean, it’s literally just people hanging out and doing games in a bar, so right up Blake’s alley.”