Blake Shelton Jokes He Ripped Off Kelly Clarkson’s Idea for ‘Barmageddon’

Following the premiere of his new game show Barmageddon, Blake Shelton revealed that he may have taken the idea for the show from former The Voice coach, Kelly Clarkson.

While speaking about the new show, Shelton chatted about Clarkson’s interesting involvement. “I like to steal from people,” Shelton told Access Hollywood. He then said that he watches Clarkson’s talk show every day. “I never miss it. She opens every one of her episodes with a song, and I thought, ‘You know, I’m going to do that. I’m going to do what Kelly does, but do it better than Kelly.’ So I decided that I’m going to do a classic, bar karaoke theme song every episode of Barmageddon.”

Shelton further stated that he had an idea to create a performance segment called “Blake-oke”. Which was also inspired by Clarkson’s “Kellyoke” segments. However, co-host of Barageddon Carson Daly shot that idea down quickly. “He came to me and he pitched this idea and he goes, ‘What do you think about me opening up with a cover? We’ll call it a Blake-oke,’” Daly explained. “I say, ‘Kelly has the Kellyoke. You can’t call it ‘Blake-oke.’”

Barmageddon is executive produced by Blake Shelton and Carson Daly. Nikki Bella hosts the show, which is described as a celebrity competition show like no other. The show’s description reads, “In each episode, two celebrities will play a unique set of five games in the bar to win a much-needed prize for a viral Internet sensation each has chosen to support. Plucked from obscurity following their epic misadventures on the Internet, these now-infamous stars find themselves at Ole Red hoping to be redeemed.”

Blake Shelton Is Excited for ‘Barmageddon’

While speaking about Barmageddon, Blake Shelton shared his thoughts about how excited he truly is for the new game show.

“Nashville is known for great music and hospitality,” Blake Shelton stated. “Which makes it the perfect setting. I’m excited about Barmageddon and can’t wait for friends, old and new, to join my Carson and me for some drinks, music, and high-spirited fun at Ole Red.”

During the first episode of Barmageddon, Blake Shelton’s wife, Gwen Stefani, took on fellow music sensation Sheryl Crow. Others making appearances on the show include Ellie King, Jimmie Johnson, Trace Adkins, Kane Brown, and Malin Akerman. Shelton will also be appearing on the show as a contestant.

Blake Shelton also told PEOPLE that the show is aiming to be a “real life” version of The Hangover. “We wanted to try to capture that in a TV show with people that we know.”

Also speaking about his wife’s appearance on the show, Blake Shelton added, “Unfortunately for Gwen and Sheryl, they were the very first episode that we actually taped. Gwen had to be the guinea pig for everybody else. She and Sheryl both did so well and just let their hair down and went for it. They set the bar for the tone and personality of the series. It gave us the confidence to say, ‘We really can do this.’”